Clippers' Lou Williams is a potential trade target for playoff teams

The Los Angeles Clippers received Lou Williams via trade this offseason. Could he be moved again and end up on his fourth team in two years?

Kevin O’Connor wrote about why so many front offices might be interested in the 31-year-old guard (via The Ringer):

“He has already dropped more than 30 points seven times this season, proving he can still provide the type of spark that can keep his team in games … A team that could use some scoring punch off the bench, like the 76ers or Wizards, could trade for Williams and hope his playoff numbers were a result of a small sample size.”

The bench unit he leads has outscored opponents by 19.0 points per 100 possessions so far this season. He is an excellent free throw shooter and is one of the top scorers in the league during the fourth quarter of games.

Williams is fantastic on isolations plays and is well above average on both handoffs and on pick-and-roll plays when he is the ballhandler.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The rumor and innuendo is the Cavs offered Isaiah Thomas, Tristan Thompson and the Brooklyn pick for DeAndre Jordan, Lou Williams and something else (draft pick/ cap gap). — James Stewart (@IAmJamesStewart) December 28, 2017

Earlier this week, we discussed a rumor that would send DeAndre Jordan to the Cavaliers in exchange for Isaiah Thomas. It’s worth mentioning that in a deal like that, Cleveland big man Tristan Thompson could also head to Los Angeles in exchange for Williams.

Williams would be a fascinating option for the Cavs because, unlike Thomas, he does not have to be the lead option to succeed. Last season in Boston, it was clear that Thomas thrived because he led the Celtics with 85.2 touches per game. He will not have that same luxury when playing alongside LeBron James.

Meanwhile, when he was on a playoff-bound team, Williams had just 35.2 touches per game. He made the most of his opportunities when he did have the ball, however, and led the Rockets with 0.42 points per touch.

Williams was coached by Larry Drew in 2012 on the Hawks. Drew is now the associate head coach for the Cavaliers. Cleveland’s Kyle Korver was one of his teammates on the Hawks from 2012 until 2014. Williams also played alongside Korver from 2005 until 2008 in Philadelphia.

Before the Lakers traded Williams to Houston last season, our own Alex Kennedy linked him as a great fit for the Cavs.

Oklahoma City Thunder

I would love for the Thunder to go after Lou Williams to give that 2nd unit a boost — Travis Singleton (@SneakerReporter) December 27, 2017

Oklahoma City runs an isolation play on more possessions than any team except the Houston Rockets. Among those with as many chances as the 31-year-old guard, the only players this season with more points per possession (1.25 PPP) on this play type are James Harden and Chris Paul.

He would join a team that already runs plays similar to what he is best at on an NBA court. Williams has scored more points as a pick-and-roll ball handler, where he ranks Top 10 overall, than Russell Westbrook.

On the other hand, the Thunder rank last overall in points per possession on handoffs. This is another area where Williams could provide immediate help, considering he ranks No. 3 overall (1.18 PPP) in the league among those with as many chances.

They have the second-worst free throw percentage among all teams while Williams nearly never misses from the charity stripe.

He would help provide a scoring spark off the bench, which is arguably the biggest need for the team right now. Alex Abrines and a second-round pick could be enough for the Clippers to accept.

Maurice Cheeks, an assistant coach for Oklahoma City, was his head coach in Philadelphia from 2005 until 2009.

Boston Celtics

Trade for Lou Williams @celtics — Esteban (@esgi1041) December 23, 2017

Boston has a good groove going on right now and it would be an interesting decision to potentially mess up with the recipe they have had for their strong success.

On the other hand, Williams is a dynamic scorer that could make one of the top teams in the game an even scarier threat moving forward. This would be a classic case of the rich getting richer as the Celtics already rank Top 10 in points per possession and effective field goal percentage for pick-and-roll plays from the ballhandler.

The front office has a huge designated player exception granted from the injury to Gordon Hayward. They could use this to help acquire someone like Williams to help in their push to take the Eastern Conference from the Cavs, Wizards, Raptors and other top teams.

Al Horford was one of his teammates on the Hawks from 2012 until 2014.

Philadelphia 76ers

I've said it 50x and I'll say it again. Trade for Lou Williams. This team would have at least 3-5 more wins with him here. Should be available for a reasonable price. #HereTheyCome — Jordan Lawson (@darealjlaw) December 19, 2017

Williams was drafted by the organization and played for the team from 2005 until 2012. Perhaps a reunion would be exactly what is best for both parties now that they are at different chapters.

Philadelphia ranks third-worst among all teams in points per possession on isolation plays. Williams would step in and play one-on-one offense for the Sixers, which is not something the franchise is currently doing.

Brett Brown, their head coach, rarely calls pick-and-roll plays for the ball-handler as only two teams have run this play type less often this season. He could add a new element to their offense.

They have called handoff plays more often than all but five teams in the league, however, and this is an area where Williams has thrived. So their style would not be entirely foreign to the NBA veteran.

Amir Johnson was one of his teammates on the Raptors during the 2014-15 season. Vince Rozman (scouting innovation) and Allen Lumpkin (director of basketball administration) are both with the franchise from when Williams played there.

Minnesota Timberwolves

If the #Twolves offer Wig and Taj for Lou Williams and Deandre Jordan, who says no? I’d do it if I was the wolves — Nick Gorman (@NickGorman3) December 19, 2017

Minnesota also ranks Bottom 5 in the NBA for points per possession when running iso plays. Williams, of course, could help create those opportunities for the Timberwolves.

They have taken 24.4 free throws per game, which ranks Top 5 in the league. Williams could have plenty of chances to continue his success at the line in Minnesota.

However, only two teams have taken fewer above the break (non-corner) three-pointers so far this season. Williams is the most accurate three-point shooter from above the break among those with at least 95 attempts. This would help the team spread the floor and shoot from new points of the floor.

Jeff Teague, who was signed as a point guard for the team during the offseason, was one of his teammates on the Hawks from 2012 until 2014.