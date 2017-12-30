Trending stories: Stephen Curry, Russell Westbrook and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
How the strangest comeback in the NBA this season actually happened – via sbnation.com
December 29 08:47 AM
How do you explain the Celtics’ 26-point rally to beat the Rockets? Good question. Here’s our attempt.
Warriors can’t wait for Stephen Curry fast enough in loss to Charlotte – via mercurynews.com
December 30 02:58 AM
Warriors lament their turnovers and defense in loss to Charlotte.
Thunder Buddies podcast: Bucks step out on OKC – via newsok.com
December 30 02:15 AM
DEC 29, 2017 – Russell Westbrook finished strong but Giannis Antetokounmpo finished at the end (with some controversy). The Thunder Buddies break down the end of OKC’s six-game winning streak.
Westbrook’s hot streak may be his best ever – via normantranscript.com
December 29 05:09 PM
OKLAHOMA CITY — Russell Westbrook has a specific semi-catchphrase he holds back for when talented teammates show out after a slow stretch.
Gasol-Aldridge connection no passing phase – via expressnews.com
December 29 03:20 PM
Early in their second season together, the Spurs’ big men are finding their chemistry
The Gordon Hayward Experiment – via bleacherreport.com
December 29 10:38 AM
Gordon Hayward couldn’t get the image out of his head. Lying in bed at night, the All-Star would close his eyes and try to lull his mind to sleep, but he would see it anyway: his left foot gruesomely bent sideways, the wrong way…
Rudy Gay out for Spurs after injuring right heel – via mysanantonio.com
December 29 02:16 PM
Rudy Gay has started a rest and rehab program and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, according to the Spurs.
How LeBron James has remained so dominant in his 15th season – via espn.com
December 29 10:14 AM
From his childhood in Akron to his Olympic days in Beijing to a summer of film study, LeBron James long ago planted the seeds for long-term success. Now in his 15th season, the harvest has arrived.
Looking back at what’s been quite the year for The Athletic… – via theathletic.com
December 29 12:04 AM
We’re just nearing the end of our fifth month, not even half a year yet. So just that we can have a…
Lowe’s 10 things: Warriors and Thunder add new dimensions – via espn.com
December 29 09:17 AM
Zach Lowe highlights a Warriors rookie, Kristaps Porzingis growing into superstardom, a brainy point guard, free-throw comedy and more.
NBA’s Avery Bradley Paid Big Money to Silence Sexual Assault Accuser, Denies Allegation – via tmz.com
December 29 10:57 AM
Bradley signed a confidentiality agreement with a reality star who accused him of sexual assault. He denies any wrongdoing.
