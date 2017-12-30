Trending stories: Stephen Curry, Russell Westbrook and more

Thunder Buddies podcast: Bucks step out on OKC – via newsok.com December 30 02:15 AM DEC 29, 2017 – Russell Westbrook finished strong but Giannis Antetokounmpo finished at the end (with some controversy). The Thunder Buddies break down the end of OKC’s six-game winning streak. Shares

Westbrook’s hot streak may be his best ever – via normantranscript.com December 29 05:09 PM OKLAHOMA CITY — Russell Westbrook has a specific semi-catchphrase he holds back for when talented teammates show out after a slow stretch. Shares

Gasol-Aldridge connection no passing phase – via expressnews.com December 29 03:20 PM Early in their second season together, the Spurs’ big men are finding their chemistry Shares

The Gordon Hayward Experiment – via bleacherreport.com December 29 10:38 AM Gordon Hayward couldn’t get the image out of his head. Lying in bed at night, the All-Star would close his eyes and try to lull his mind to sleep, but he would see it anyway: his left foot gruesomely bent sideways, the wrong way… Shares