Charlie Ward on picking NBA over NFL, going to Finals with Knicks, facing Allen Iverson and more

On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by 11-year NBA veteran (and former Heisman Trophy winner) Charlie Ward. They discussed a wide variety of topics including…

1:00: Charlie’s dominance in just about every sport he tried including basketball, football, baseball and tennis.

2:50: The moment he realized just how athletic he was compared to his peers, and when he knew that he’d be a professional athlete.

9:15: The football players and basketball players he looked up to as he was growing up.

13:00: What factors he considered when deciding between a professional career in the NBA or NFL.

18:15: How his football experience helped him in the NBA.

21:25: Knowing what we do now about CTE and the toll that football takes on the body, is Charlie even happier with his decision?

25:00: Charlie’s success as a high-school football coach, and what he learned from playing for great coaches like Bobby Bowden, Pat Riley, Jeff Van Gundy and Gregg Popovich.

32:30: The New York Knicks made a trip to the NBA Finals during Charlie’s time there. What was it like to win on such a prominent stage?

35:00: Charlie’s thoughts on the Knicks’ future and Kristaps Porzingis‘ potential.

39:00: The toughest players Charlie matched up against in the NBA.

Be sure to pick up Jon Finkel‘s new book The Athlete: Greatness, Grace and the Unprecedented Life of Charlie Ward.