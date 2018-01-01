Charlie Ward on picking NBA over NFL, going to Finals with Knicks, facing Allen Iverson and more

On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by 11-year NBA veteran (and former Heisman Trophy winner) Charlie Ward. They discussed a wide variety of topics including…
1:00: Charlie’s dominance in just about every sport he tried including basketball, football, baseball and tennis.
2:50: The moment he realized just how athletic he was compared to his peers, and when he knew that he’d be a professional athlete.
9:15: The football players and basketball players he looked up to as he was growing up.
13:00: What factors he considered when deciding between a professional career in the NBA or NFL.
18:15: How his football experience helped him in the NBA.
21:25: Knowing what we do now about CTE and the toll that football takes on the body, is Charlie even happier with his decision?
25:00: Charlie’s success as a high-school football coach, and what he learned from playing for great coaches like Bobby Bowden, Pat Riley, Jeff Van Gundy and Gregg Popovich.
32:30: The New York Knicks made a trip to the NBA Finals during Charlie’s time there. What was it like to win on such a prominent stage?
35:00: Charlie’s thoughts on the Knicks’ future and Kristaps Porzingis‘ potential.
39:00: The toughest players Charlie matched up against in the NBA.
Be sure to pick up Jon Finkel‘s new book The Athlete: Greatness, Grace and the Unprecedented Life of Charlie Ward.
Podcast, Evergreen, Featured, Podcast, Top, Allen Iverson, Charlie Ward, John Stockton, Kristaps Porzingis, Mark Jackson, Stephon Marbury, Houston Rockets, New York Knicks, San Antonio Spurs
Comments