Trending stories: Gerald Green, Zaza Pachulia and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
NBA All-Star Ballot – via vote.nba.com
December 25 11:00 AM
Shares
December 31 06:22 PM
Rockets forward Gerald Green arrived for his first home game back with his hometown team wearing a vintage Hakeem Olajuwon uniform. He did not have to buy it for the occasion.
Shares
Heat signs former NBA slam dunk contest runner-up to two-way contract – via miamiherald.com
December 31 02:08 PM
The Miami Heat signed former Suns forward Derrick Jones, Jr., a runner-up in the 2017 All-Star slam dunk competition on Sunday and waived rookie guard Matt Williams, Jr.
Shares
Steve Kerr on Zaza Pachulia: “It’s too bad that Steph stole his night” – via mercurynews.com
December 31 12:18 PM
Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter. Zaza Pachulia just can’t catch a break. On the same night that he scored the most points he’s ever recorded …
Shares
December 31 11:55 AM
Green, filling in with the Rockets shorthanded since the injury to Luc Mbah a Moute, scored 18 points in 27 minutes off the bench on Friday in Washington, making 6 of 10 shots, including 4 of 6 3-pointers.
Comments