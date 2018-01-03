USA Today Sports

NBA rumors podcast: Michael Scotto on earlier trade deadline, stars who may be dealt, active teams and free agency predictions

Podcast

On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Michael Scotto from Basketball Insiders joins Alex Kennedy to discuss the latest rumors from around the NBA. They covered a lot of different topics including…

0:35: The NBA’s decision to move the trade deadline up to Feb. 8, 2018, which means it falls before All-Star Weekend.

5:45: Teams that are active buyers as the deadline approaches.

13:55: Teams that seem poised to be sellers prior to the deadline.

17:30: Will the Oklahoma City Thunder look to trade Paul George or are they completely focused on keeping him long-term?

19:50: Do you think the New Orleans Pelicans may consider flipping DeMarcus Cousins before he hits free agency in July?

22:15: Could you see the Los Angeles Clippers trading upcoming unrestricted free agent DeAndre Jordan?

25:20: Predicting where star free agents LeBron James, Chris Paul, Paul George, DeMarcus Cousins and DeAndre Jordan will sign this summer.

30:40: Michael’s dark-horse free-agent destination for LeBron James.

35:35: Coaches who are currently on the hot seat.

