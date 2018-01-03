Paul George says tampering fine for Lakers was against wrong person

Oklahoma City Thunder star Paul George will face the Los Angeles Lakers for the first time since he expressed his desire play for the team.

In fact, the information about his interest in playing for Los Angeles was so public that the Lakers were hit with tampering charges by the league. As the story goes, the Indiana Pacers traded George to the Oklahoma City Thunder rather than his hometown team regardless.

The NBA release said the tampering fine was due to communiction between Rob Pelinka and Aaron Mintz. Paul George says it stemmed from the Pacers thinking he had an improper conversation with Brian Shaw. PG says Shaw never tried to recruit him and they mostly talk about fishing. — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) January 3, 2018

Los Angeles was still fined for the violation due to improper communication between agent Aaron Mintz (who represents George) and general manager Rob Pelinka.

But according to George, the conversation was not with Pelinka but rather assistant coach Brian Shaw. He found the decision to pursue discipline “kind of comical” and said there was “no reason” for the fine.

According to Ramona Shelburne, the league already looked into the relationship between George and Shaw (via ESPN):

“Multiple sources tell ESPN that the league investigation found no evidence of tampering as it relates to Brian Shaw and Paul George. The league investigated their relationship this summer. Today George also publicly denied there was tampering in his relationship with Shaw, but revealed the Pacers thought there was.”

George said he only spoke with Shaw about “fishing” and did not mention the idea of playing for the franchise. They reportedly have gone on fishing trips together.

Sources told ESPN that Shaw and George frequently went on father-son fishing trips during the summer, trading off between lakes in Indiana and Shaw's home in Oakland. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) January 3, 2018