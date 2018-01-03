Trending stories: Isaiah Thomas, Hassan Whiteside, Craig Sager and more

USA Today Sports

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

January 02 09:23 PM
Isaiah Thomas scored 17 points in his Cleveland debut and the Cavs snapped a three-game losing streak.

January 02 02:26 PM
Hassan Whiteside played 29 minutes in Saturday’s game – the most he’s played in the three games since coming back from a 13-game absence. He said his left knee feels better. So does his level of conditioning.

January 03 12:58 AM
As Isaiah Thomas’ phone kept buzzing, his mind continued wandering on the eve of the most anticipated comeback to this NBA season. This was the culmination of the biggest test of his career, from the moment he had started rehabilitation for a serious hip injury to the phone call he received from his

January 02 10:17 PM
Craig Sager II tweeted on Tuesday that he was summoned to court over his late father’s estate that he and his sisters were “100% excluded from.”

January 02 08:21 PM
Jahlil Okafor’s NBA career has been stuck in park since his rookie season. Jahlil Okafor’s slow path to the Brooklyn Nets rotation is finally about to hit the fast track. Instead of getting the bump in minutes he anticipated following his trade to the Nets last month, the former No. 3 overall pick

January 02 06:59 PM
Crowder’s mother died the night the Celtics and Cavs completed the blockbuster trade.

January 02 06:10 PM

On Monday, California became the nation’s sixth state to legalize the recreational use of marijuana through the passage of 2016’s Proposition 64.

On Tuesday afternoon, Warriors coach…

January 02 05:45 PM
The NBA’s officiating report said Kris Dunn should’ve shot free throws late in the Bulls’ overtime loss to the Trail Blazers.

The remarkable ascendance of Tyus Jones – via theathletic.com

January 02 04:07 PM
The best player and alpha presence on the Minnesota Timberwolves, Jimmy Butler, has pretty much been…

January 02 04:48 PM
On Tuesday, the Golden State Warriors announced that forwards Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala are questionable for Wednesday’s contest against the Dallas Mavericks

January 02 09:00 AM
You deserve better.

January 02 01:18 PM
The return of Isaiah Thomas may be the biggest midseason acquisition by any NBA team this winter.

December 31 10:48 AM
Mitchell took over late to win a game versus the Cavaliers, outplaying LeBron – right in front of Wade

January 02 11:38 AM
The last time the Cavs played the Blazers at Quicken Loans Arena, Kevin Love scored 40 points, including an NBA-record 34 in the first quarter.

