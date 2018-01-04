Trending stories: Kyrie Irving, Paul George, Tom Tolbert and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
What is Kyrie Irving chasing? – via espn.com
January 03 09:41 AM
The inside story of Irving’s last year in Cleveland, from his relationship with LeBron James to his demand to leave to what he is hoping to find as a member of the Boston Celtics.
Shares
First Look: Russell Westbrook’s Signature Performance Shoe, the Jordan Why Not Zer0.1 – via news.nike.com
January 03 09:02 PM
Westrook’s debut signature shoe, the Why Not Zer0.1, launches January 15 with limited quantities of the Mirror Image colorway. The 2-Way colorway releases February 15.
Shares
After convincing win over Cavs, is it OK to believe in Celtics? – via sports.yahoo.com
January 04 01:27 AM
The Celtics’ 102-88 demolition of Cleveland on Wednesday night means nothing. The Cavs were on the second leg of a back-to-back, were missing Isaiah Thomas, and, hey, haven’t we seen this play before? Cleveland coasts through the regular season — and runs everyone over in the playoffs.
Shares
Sources: No George tampering by Lakers asst. – via espn.com
January 03 05:28 PM
An NBA investigation found no evidence of tampering by Lakers associate head coach Brian Shaw in his interactions with then-Pacers star Paul George, multiple sources told ESPN.
Shares
George: Not championship or bust with Thunder – via espn.com
January 03 11:17 PM
Paul George says it’s not championship or bust when it comes to him potentially re-signing with the Thunder this summer.
Shares
Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics: Live score, updates and stats – via cleveland.com
January 03 08:07 PM
The Cleveland Cavaliers will play Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics for the second time this season on Wednesday night. Get live updates, observations and stats.
Shares
Kyrie Irving breaks silence on Cavaliers exit: ‘They didn’t want me there’ – via sports.yahoo.com
January 03 11:53 AM
And you thought Kyrie Irving and LeBron James weren’t going to lob more passive-aggressive digs at one another.
Shares
Brandon Paul explains his crazy path from fans wielding laser pointers to the Spurs – via cbssports.com
January 03 03:13 PM
San Antonio’s Brandon Paul is just four years removed from barely playing in Russia
Shares
Spurs to face Sixers without several key players – via mysanantonio.com
January 03 01:33 PM
Kawhi Leonard, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili are among the players who will not suit up against Philadelphia.
Shares
Brett Brown’s process: How 76ers coach uses schoolteacher tactics with young team – via cbssports.com
January 02 02:30 PM
The son of two schoolteachers is up to the task of helping Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Markelle Fultz learn the league
Shares
Tom Tolbert on life after heart surgery: New perspective, same old humor – via sfchronicle.com
January 03 12:57 PM
There’s a vine that needs trimming on Tom Tolbert’s roof. It’s an assignment he would savor, tricky and satisfying as he saves himself a few bucks, but Tolbert’s roof-climbing days are over.
In his new life, a great deal has changed.
Tolbert is back on the job as one of the most popular sports talk-show hosts in Bay Area history, anchoring KNBR’s 3 to 7 p.m. slot alongside John Lund with his customary wit and perspective …
In his new life, a great deal has changed.
Tolbert is back on the job as one of the most popular sports talk-show hosts in Bay Area history, anchoring KNBR’s 3 to 7 p.m. slot alongside John Lund with his customary wit and perspective …
Shares
Lakers’ Ball, Lopez can practice, iffy vs. OKC – via espn.com
January 02 05:35 PM
Lonzo Ball, who has missed five games with a bruised left shoulder, and Brook Lopez, who had an ankle sprain, are questionable for Wednesday’s game against Oklahoma City.
Comments