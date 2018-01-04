USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Kyrie Irving, Paul George, Tom Tolbert and more

Trending stories: Kyrie Irving, Paul George, Tom Tolbert and more

Social Media

Trending stories: Kyrie Irving, Paul George, Tom Tolbert and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

January 03 09:41 AM
The inside story of Irving’s last year in Cleveland, from his relationship with LeBron James to his demand to leave to what he is hoping to find as a member of the Boston Celtics.

Shares

January 03 09:02 PM
Westrook’s debut signature shoe, the Why Not Zer0.1, launches January 15 with limited quantities of the Mirror Image colorway. The 2-Way colorway releases February 15.

Shares

January 04 01:27 AM
The Celtics’ 102-88 demolition of Cleveland on Wednesday night means nothing. The Cavs were on the second leg of a back-to-back, were missing Isaiah Thomas, and, hey, haven’t we seen this play before? Cleveland coasts through the regular season — and runs everyone over in the playoffs.

Shares

January 03 05:28 PM
An NBA investigation found no evidence of tampering by Lakers associate head coach Brian Shaw in his interactions with then-Pacers star Paul George, multiple sources told ESPN.

Shares

January 03 11:17 PM
Paul George says it’s not championship or bust when it comes to him potentially re-signing with the Thunder this summer.

Shares

January 03 08:07 PM
The Cleveland Cavaliers will play Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics for the second time this season on Wednesday night. Get live updates, observations and stats.

Shares

January 03 11:53 AM
And you thought Kyrie Irving and LeBron James weren’t going to lob more passive-aggressive digs at one another.

Shares

January 03 03:13 PM
San Antonio’s Brandon Paul is just four years removed from barely playing in Russia

Shares

January 03 01:33 PM
Kawhi Leonard, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili are among the players who will not suit up against Philadelphia.

Shares

January 02 02:30 PM
The son of two schoolteachers is up to the task of helping Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Markelle Fultz learn the league

Shares

January 03 12:57 PM
There’s a vine that needs trimming on Tom Tolbert’s roof. It’s an assignment he would savor, tricky and satisfying as he saves himself a few bucks, but Tolbert’s roof-climbing days are over.
In his new life, a great deal has changed.
Tolbert is back on the job as one of the most popular sports talk-show hosts in Bay Area history, anchoring KNBR’s 3 to 7 p.m. slot alongside John Lund with his customary wit and perspective …

Shares

January 02 05:35 PM
Lonzo Ball, who has missed five games with a bruised left shoulder, and Brook Lopez, who had an ankle sprain, are questionable for Wednesday’s game against Oklahoma City.

Shares

, Social Media

,

RELATED ARTICLES

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home