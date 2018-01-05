Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic is among best midrange shooters in the NBA

When the Sacramento Kings signed Bogdan Bogdanovic during the offseason, he became the highest-paid rookie in the history of the NBA.

The 24-year-old, Serbian-born wing was known as one of the sharpest shooters in Europe before he came to the United States. Now in the league, fans may have missed some of his brighter moments because he plays for the underperforming Kings. However, he has already proven he has an elite skill set.

Bogdanovic is an asset that an aggressive team would be putting out there in a lead role at 30 mpg. He’s good enough for that. — Aaron Bruski (@aaronbruski) December 28, 2017

Bogdanovic is shooting 41-for-74 (55.4 percent) from midrange. Among those with as many shot attempts from that zone, the only player who has been more accurate so far this season is Stephen Curry.

Similarly, his effectiveness has hardly dropped on deep midrange attempts. He has connected on 32-of-61 (52.5 percent) of his shots from this zone so far this season, which trails just Darius Miller and Jayson Tatum.

He plays alongside veteran big man Zach Randolph, who is also a very accurate (47.6 percent) midrange shooter. Overall, the Kings have averaged 21.2 attempts per game from this range. This is the third-most in the Western Conference so far this season.

If he continues to develop at this pace, no one will question the lucrative contract he signed during the offseason. Instead, they will look at him as perhaps the most valuable player in the rotation for Sacramento.