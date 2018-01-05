Trending stories: Gerald Green, Kyle Kuzma and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Sixers’ Throwback Anthem Becomes the Soundtrack of a Comeback – via nytimes.com
January 04 04:40 PM
The star turns of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid have Philadelphia fans cheering again — and dancing to the disco sounds of “Here Come the Sixers.”
Sources: Rockets to guarantee Green contract – via espn.com
January 04 11:26 PM
The Rockets are facing an NBA deadline of Sunday to either guarantee Gerald Green’s deal for the season or waive him. They’ve chosen the former, meaning Green will make $872,000 for the season.
Kyle Kuzma suspects the Lakers quit, and things go from bad to worse in L.A. – via sports.yahoo.com
January 04 02:22 PM
The Los Angeles Lakers have no incentive to tank, and yet they can’t stop sinking to the bottom of the standings.
A Plan for the Knicks’ Future? Look to the Spurs’ Past – via nytimes.com
January 03 03:43 PM
Like the Spurs, the Knicks have a talented international core. But do they have the patience to build it into a winner?
What is Kyrie Irving chasing? – via espn.com
January 03 09:41 AM
The inside story of Irving’s last year in Cleveland, from his relationship with LeBron James to his demand to leave to what he is hoping to find as a member of the Boston Celtics.
Porzingis tiring as Knicks near midseason – via newsday.com
January 04 01:32 PM
Porzingis acknowledged the increased workload is wearing him down.
Which NBA players will and won’t be cut by the deadline? – via espn.com
January 04 10:52 AM
We go team-by-team, breaking down the impending roster decisions, implications and likely outcomes.
Paul Pierce doesn’t want to share his jersey retirement night with Isaiah Thomas – via sports.yahoo.com
January 04 05:01 PM
Paul Pierce doesn’t want to share the Boston Celtics spotlight with Isaiah Thomas on his jersey retirement night.
Rockets withdraw protest of Clippers game – via chron.com
January 04 08:07 PM
The Rockets have withdrawn their protest of the Dec. 22 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, an individual with knowledge of the decision said on Thursday, speaking on the condition of anonymity because no announcements regarding the action or more recent decision had been made.
Warriors not keying on Rockets as lone threat – via espn.com
January 04 10:37 AM
The Rockets may be obsessed with trying to figure out how they can beat Golden State, but the Warriors consider Houston as just one of many challengers.
Whiteside down 10 pounds, but game stamina a work in progress – via sun-sentinel.com
January 04 02:51 PM
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside said he is leaner, as he works back toward his game conditioning.
A night in Brooklyn is no longer a night off – via sbnation.com
January 04 11:45 AM
Brooklyn is racking up wins against playoff teams. And they’re doing it without their two best players.
January 04 12:09 PM
* On TNT: Warriors vs. Rockets (8 ET)
The Houston Rockets’ pairing of James Harden and Chris Paul has worked … when it’s been available.
The Rockets are 16-2 in games that both Harden and
NBA star Kevin Durant donates $3 million to The University of Texas – University of Texas – via texassports.com
January 04 11:20 AM
2017 NBA Finals MVP makes the largest donation ever by a former Texas Basketball student-athlete.
