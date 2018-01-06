Trending stories: Kemba Walker, James Dolan, Michael Beasley and more

Dr. J taken to hospital – via nbcsports.com January 05 10:59 PM While watching the Sixers’ game on Friday night, Julius Erving felt ill and was taken to an area hospital. He is expected to be released after evaluation. Shares

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra takes high road in response to Michael Beasley's swipe at him – via miamiherald.com January 05 06:48 PM Beasley told The New York Post he's long sensed his reputation as an enigma around the league stemmed from coaches such as Spoelstra, whom he says singled him out for his defensive woes.

'It's a process': How Labissiere stays upbeat when the minutes suddenly vanish – via sacbee.com January 05 08:49 PM After showing flashes as a rookie, Skal Labissiere has started for the Sacramento Kings, not played at all and spent time in the G League. Still, he remains positive.

Three things the Blazers need to turn around their season – via nbcsports.com January 05 01:34 PM It's been a very average season for the 19-18 Portland Trail Blazers. Jason Quick takes a look a three things the Trail Blazers need to have happen if they want to right the ship and make a playoff push.

Mouth won't cost Melo money after live TV slip-up – via newsok.com January 05 05:46 PM JAN 5, 2018 – Carmelo Anthony said a couple of the words you can't say on television. But given the extenuating circumstances, the Thunder forward won't have to pay the NBA.

With the luxury tax looming, the Charlotte Hornets should trade Kemba Walker – via washingtonpost.com January 05 03:07 PM Struggling on the court and facing a heavy financial burden off it, the Hornets should consider trading their best asset: point guard Kemba Walker.

When the Knicks Visit Dallas, Only One Thing Will Be Missing – via nytimes.com January 05 03:35 PM Sunday's game will match two rookie guards who have been a source of intrigue, fed in part by LeBron James. There will also be a retirement ceremony, and Mark Cuban without his longtime soapbox.