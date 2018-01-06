Trending stories: Kemba Walker, James Dolan, Michael Beasley and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Dr. J taken to hospital – via nbcsports.com
January 05 10:59 PM
While watching the Sixers’ game on Friday night, Julius Erving felt ill and was taken to an area hospital. He is expected to be released after evaluation.
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra takes high road in response to Michael Beasley’s swipe at him – via miamiherald.com
January 05 06:48 PM
Beasley told The New York Post he’s long sensed his reputation as an enigma around the league stemmed from coaches such as Spoelstra, whom he says singled him out for his defensive woes.
January 05 08:49 PM
After showing flashes as a rookie, Skal Labissiere has started for the Sacramento Kings, not played at all and spent time in the G League. Still, he remains positive.
James Dolan is already donating to get President Trump re-elected – via nydailynews.com
January 05 09:17 PM
Trump’s approval ratings are in the tank but apparently nothing can sap James Dolan’s enthusiasm.
Sixers’ Throwback Anthem Becomes the Soundtrack of a Comeback – via nytimes.com
January 04 04:40 PM
The star turns of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid have Philadelphia fans cheering again — and dancing to the disco sounds of “Here Come the Sixers.”
Three things the Blazers need to turn around their season – via nbcsports.com
January 05 01:34 PM
It’s been a very average season for the 19-18 Portland Trail Blazers. Jason Quick takes a look a three things the Trail Blazers need to have happen if they want to right the ship and make a playoff push.
Could Heat’s Waiters be headed for surgery sooner than expected? Spoelstra weighs in – via miamiherald.com
January 05 01:25 PM
Miami’s starting shooting guard is pursuing a second opinion on his sprained left ankle according to the Associated Press.
Mouth won’t cost Melo money after live TV slip-up – via newsok.com
January 05 05:46 PM
JAN 5, 2018 – Carmelo Anthony said a couple of the words you can’t say on television. But given the extenuating circumstances, the Thunder forward won’t have to pay the NBA.
With the luxury tax looming, the Charlotte Hornets should trade Kemba Walker – via washingtonpost.com
January 05 03:07 PM
Struggling on the court and facing a heavy financial burden off it, the Hornets should consider trading their best asset: point guard Kemba Walker.
When the Knicks Visit Dallas, Only One Thing Will Be Missing – via nytimes.com
January 05 03:35 PM
Sunday’s game will match two rookie guards who have been a source of intrigue, fed in part by LeBron James. There will also be a retirement ceremony, and Mark Cuban without his longtime soapbox.
Porzingis believes he’ll make All-Star team – via newsday.com
January 05 12:15 PM
MIAMI — Kristaps Porzingis believes he should be an All-Star this season.Porzingis said even if he’s not voted a starter for the Eastern Conference All-Star Game next month, he feels the coaches will
Derrick Rose could return for Cavaliers on this trip, will take minutes and games from Dwyane Wade – via cleveland.com
January 05 12:50 PM
Tyronn Lue unveiled how he plans to use Derrick Rose upon his return.
