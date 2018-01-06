Twitter mailbag podcast: Players who fixed their shot, thoughts on Raptors, Wolves, Lakers’ possible trades, why Jokic is polarizing and more

On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy and Bryan Kalbrosky answer various Twitter questions from listeners. The submitted questions were…

2:00: Everyone talks about Ben Simmons fixing his shot, but can you actually think of any examples of high-upside players who fixed their jump shot? I think it’s easy to say, but not so easy to do.

9:15: What do the Minnesota Timberwolves need to do in order to break their 13-season playoff drought?

18:55: What realistic trades do you see the Los Angeles Lakers making before the deadline?

24:25: Can Oklahoma City really beat Golden State in a seven-game series? (If not, which team does pose the biggest threat to Golden State?)

35:50: Can the Toronto Raptors surprise everyone by winning the Eastern Conference? And what do you think of DeMar DeRozan‘s season?

41:50: What are your thoughts on Dario Saric?

46:05: What are your thoughts on Nikola Jokic and Bogdan Bogdanovic?

