John Wall no longer sneaker free agent, signs endorsement with adidas

Washington Wizards star point guard John Wall will re-join adidas on a sneaker endorsement deal. He played as a “free agent” for two years.

Sources: Washington Wizards All-Star John Wall has agreed to a five-year endorsement deal with Adidas. Wall returns to the brand after testing shoe free agency over the past couple years. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 7, 2018

Wall, 27, was originally signed to Reebok as a rookie but switched to adidas — its parent company. While he had a signature shoe (J Wall 1 and J Wall 2) with three stripes, he eventually decided to walk away from the deal in September 2015 just one year after the product launch.

He decided to wear the line in a recent game against the Rockets when adidas endorsee James Harden was in town, which was significant because Wall was rocking Nike kicks since leaving adidas.

Brian Windhorst discussed why it was significant for Wall to wear Nike on the court (via ESPN):

“It’s worthwhile to acknowledge that 11 of [agent Rich Paul‘s] 12 clients currently have deals with Nike, and Wall’s on-court footwear since the split (most notably during the heavily covered All-Star Game), has been Nike or Jordan brand.”

Wall reportedly had discussions with “multiple brands” and he was still in negotiation processes as recently as less than two weeks ago. However, both Nike and Under Armour were apparently not “all that interested” in Wall.

Regardless, this is a big win for adidas, considering they recently lost out on many rookies after signing just one lottery pick. Their massive offer to Giannis Antetokounmpo was not accepted as he will have a signature line with the swoosh.