Trending stories: Andrew Bogut, Russell Westbrook, Hassan Whiteside and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Sources: Lakers release center Andrew Bogut – via sports.yahoo.com
January 06 01:06 PM
Andrew Bogut played 24 games for the Lakers. The Los Angeles Lakers are releasing center Andrew Bogut, league sources told Yahoo Sports. The move allows the sides to part ways with the Lakers (11-27) out of postseason contention and gives Bogut — a former NBA champion — an opportunity to sign with
Shares
IT after Game 2 with Cavs: Already feel better – via espn.com
January 07 01:52 AM
Isaiah Thomas is averaging 18 points since his addition to the lineup, and the Cavs are averaging 129 as a team — nearly 20 more than they average for the season (109.9) and more than 13 more than the league’s highest-scoring team, the Warriors (115.6).
Shares
Why DeMar DeRozan is already the greatest Raptor ever – via thestar.com
January 06 08:19 PM
Vince Carter energized fans and raw stats might give him an edge in the polarizing argument about the best player in franchise history, but DeMar DeRozan has taken the team farther than Vinsanity ever did — while breaking scoring records along the way — and stands alone in significant ways that defy metrics.
Shares
December 30 01:15 PM
Next month features the most sever schedule disadvantage of the season. How much did the schedule affect teams in December, and who should be on alert in January?
Shares
Time for Stotts to go? No chance if you ask the Trail Blazers players – via nbcsports.com
January 06 04:48 PM
Players unanimously say the team’s problems do not involve coach Terry Stotts.
Shares
Q&A: Russell Westbrook on the adjustments that have OKC clicking – via newsok.com
January 06 09:36 PM
JAN 6, 2018 – PHOENIX — Russell Westbrook spoke with The Oklahoman on Saturday about adjusting to Paul George and Carmelo Anthony, and the talk about players excelling when they leave Oklahoma City and play elsewhere.
Shares
Wherever Pop goes, political questions follow – via expressnews.com
January 06 12:51 AM
Gregg Popovich has not been discussing politics much lately, but that doesn’t mean people have stopped asking him about it.
Shares
Spurs’ Mills accepts challenge of wearing different hats – via mysanantonio.com
January 06 06:22 PM
Spurs point guard Patty Mills’ play has been impacted by the demands placed on him this season, coach Gregg Popovich said.
Shares
Here is the reason Heat’s Whiteside has become a spectator in the 4th quarter of late – via miamiherald.com
January 06 05:32 PM
Kelly Olynyk and James Johnson have logged more minutes together (405) than any other frontcourt pairing and Miami has outscored opponents by 38 points when they’ve been on the floor together.
Shares
LeBron James’ MVP chances have increased significantly with James Harden’s injury: Chris Fedor – via cleveland.com
January 06 10:45 AM
Already a two-time Player of the Month, LeBron James has helped the Cavs overcome a sluggish start, sitting near the top of the conference despite Irving’s departure, Isaiah Thomas’ injury and a lineup that has been shuffled because of the rash of injuries and new faces.
Shares
Heat launch team-record 42 threes, but something else was key in win over Knicks – via miamiherald.com
January 06 12:59 AM
After being outrebounded by New York by 21 in a Nov. 29 blowout loss in Madison Square Garden, the Heat outrebounded New York 44-39 and outscored them 22-13 in second chance points thanks to 15 offensive rebounds.
Comments