Trending stories: Andrew Bogut, Russell Westbrook, Hassan Whiteside and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

January 06 01:06 PM
Andrew Bogut played 24 games for the Lakers. The Los Angeles Lakers are releasing center Andrew Bogut, league sources told Yahoo Sports. The move allows the sides to part ways with the Lakers (11-27) out of postseason contention and gives Bogut — a former NBA champion — an opportunity to sign with

January 07 01:52 AM
Isaiah Thomas is averaging 18 points since his addition to the lineup, and the Cavs are averaging 129 as a team — nearly 20 more than they average for the season (109.9) and more than 13 more than the league’s highest-scoring team, the Warriors (115.6).

January 06 08:19 PM
Vince Carter energized fans and raw stats might give him an edge in the polarizing argument about the best player in franchise history, but DeMar DeRozan has taken the team farther than Vinsanity ever did — while breaking scoring records along the way — and stands alone in significant ways that defy metrics.

December 30 01:15 PM
Next month features the most sever schedule disadvantage of the season. How much did the schedule affect teams in December, and who should be on alert in January?

January 06 04:48 PM
Players unanimously say the team’s problems do not involve coach Terry Stotts.

January 06 09:36 PM
JAN 6, 2018 – PHOENIX — Russell Westbrook spoke with The Oklahoman on Saturday about adjusting to Paul George and Carmelo Anthony, and the talk about players excelling when they leave Oklahoma City and play elsewhere.

January 06 12:51 AM
Gregg Popovich has not been discussing politics much lately, but that doesn’t mean people have stopped asking him about it.

January 06 06:22 PM
Spurs point guard Patty Mills’ play has been impacted by the demands placed on him this season, coach Gregg Popovich said.

January 06 05:32 PM
Kelly Olynyk and James Johnson have logged more minutes together (405) than any other frontcourt pairing and Miami has outscored opponents by 38 points when they’ve been on the floor together.

January 06 10:45 AM
Already a two-time Player of the Month, LeBron James has helped the Cavs overcome a sluggish start, sitting near the top of the conference despite Irving’s departure, Isaiah Thomas’ injury and a lineup that has been shuffled because of the rash of injuries and new faces.

January 06 12:59 AM
After being outrebounded by New York by 21 in a Nov. 29 blowout loss in Madison Square Garden, the Heat outrebounded New York 44-39 and outscored them 22-13 in second chance points thanks to 15 offensive rebounds.

