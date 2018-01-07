Trending stories: Andrew Bogut, Russell Westbrook, Hassan Whiteside and more

Sources: Lakers release center Andrew Bogut – via sports.yahoo.com January 06 01:06 PM Andrew Bogut played 24 games for the Lakers. The Los Angeles Lakers are releasing center Andrew Bogut, league sources told Yahoo Sports. The move allows the sides to part ways with the Lakers (11-27) out of postseason contention and gives Bogut — a former NBA champion — an opportunity to sign with Shares

IT after Game 2 with Cavs: Already feel better – via espn.com January 07 01:52 AM Isaiah Thomas is averaging 18 points since his addition to the lineup, and the Cavs are averaging 129 as a team — nearly 20 more than they average for the season (109.9) and more than 13 more than the league’s highest-scoring team, the Warriors (115.6). Shares

Why DeMar DeRozan is already the greatest Raptor ever – via thestar.com January 06 08:19 PM Vince Carter energized fans and raw stats might give him an edge in the polarizing argument about the best player in franchise history, but DeMar DeRozan has taken the team farther than Vinsanity ever did — while breaking scoring records along the way — and stands alone in significant ways that defy metrics. Shares

Schedule alert! Every game tired teams should lose in January – via espn.com December 30 01:15 PM Next month features the most sever schedule disadvantage of the season. How much did the schedule affect teams in December, and who should be on alert in January? Shares

Q&A: Russell Westbrook on the adjustments that have OKC clicking – via newsok.com January 06 09:36 PM JAN 6, 2018 – PHOENIX — Russell Westbrook spoke with The Oklahoman on Saturday about adjusting to Paul George and Carmelo Anthony, and the talk about players excelling when they leave Oklahoma City and play elsewhere. Shares

Wherever Pop goes, political questions follow – via expressnews.com January 06 12:51 AM Gregg Popovich has not been discussing politics much lately, but that doesn’t mean people have stopped asking him about it. Shares

Spurs’ Mills accepts challenge of wearing different hats – via mysanantonio.com January 06 06:22 PM Spurs point guard Patty Mills’ play has been impacted by the demands placed on him this season, coach Gregg Popovich said. Shares

LeBron James’ MVP chances have increased significantly with James Harden’s injury: Chris Fedor – via cleveland.com January 06 10:45 AM Already a two-time Player of the Month, LeBron James has helped the Cavs overcome a sluggish start, sitting near the top of the conference despite Irving’s departure, Isaiah Thomas’ injury and a lineup that has been shuffled because of the rash of injuries and new faces. Shares