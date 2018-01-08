Trending stories: Kawhi Leonard injury, Luke Walton and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
LaVar: Lakers ‘don’t want to play for’ Walton – via espn.com
January 07 09:10 AM
LaVar Ball expressed his frustration with Luke Walton, saying the Lakers coach doesn’t have control of the team and the players don’t want to play for him. Ball also said he is confident that LeBron James will be coming to the Lakers this offseason.
Miami Hurricanes hold off Florida State in basketball — in front of 17 NBA scouts – via miamiherald.com
January 07 10:59 PM
Playing in front of a near-capacity crowd and 17 NBA scouts, University of Miami Hurricanes made 13 of its first 14 shots and staved off a late rally by 24th-ranked Florida State Seminoles to win 80-74.
Carlisle rips ESPN for giving LaVar Ball platform – via espn.com
January 07 07:13 PM
Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle, president of NBA coaches’ association, says it’s a ‘disgrace’ that ESPN published comments by LaVar Ball critical of Lakers coach Luke Walton. He said such comments shouldn’t be published if they have no merit or validity.
Leonard suffers another injury – via expressnews.com
January 07 10:08 PM
After a long rehab stint from a quadriceps injury, Kawhi Leonard must now deal with a shoulder ailment.
Heat’s sharpshooter became a decoy in the clutch Sunday. Here’s how it led to victory. – via miamiherald.com
January 07 08:46 PM
One game after Wayne Ellington shot a franchise-record 16 threes, its dangerous three-point threat played a key role without the ball on Miami’s game-winner against the Utah Jazz.
A strange odor during Wizards game leaves fans with concerns and questions – via washingtonpost.com
January 07 07:20 PM
An unidentified smoky odor forces a few rows of fans to exit Capital One Arena late in the Wizards’ win over the Bucks.
Rockets’ Luc Mbah a Moute works out but not cleared to practice – via chron.com
January 07 06:35 PM
Luc Mbah a Moute got in a long workout before the Rockets practice in Chicago on Sunday.
January 07 01:30 AM
Mike Bratz, who served as the Sacramento Kings’ director of scouting and senior adviser to the general manager Vlade Divac is no longer with the team, as announced Saturday, January 6.
Knicks guarantee point guard Jarrett Jack’s contract – via nydailynews.com
January 07 05:21 PM
The Knicks have guaranteed the contract of Jarrett Jack, who has rebounded from two years of injury to start 36 consecutive games.
