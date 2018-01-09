NBA Mock Draft 2018: Centers

Ayton has been a double-double machine for the Wildcats and has an extremely intriguing ability to shoot the ball. He’s a generational center talent and should end up a Top 5 center in the league by default. While he’s still a teenager and at times acts like it, he seems to have embraced the coaching he’s received at Arizona and is showing solid development in his game. He has begun to show more rim-protection ability as the season has progressed. Ayton is the most dominant true freshman center since Greg Oden, and should get strong consideration to go first along with guys like Marvin Bagley and Trey Young. At seven feet and with a 7-foot-5.5 wingspan, his ability to dominate on both ends of the floor, plus his shooting edge (over Bagley) makes him the main contender to go first.