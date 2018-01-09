NBA Mock Draft 2018: Point Guards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
1. Boston: Trae Young
Point Guard / 6-2 / Oklahoma / Freshman
29.3 ppg, 10.2 apg
Young has taken the college game by storm drawing comparisons to Stephen Curry. While Young may be an inch or two smaller than Curry, his effortless game and ability to stop on a dime and release the ball with incredible range makes the comparison legitimate. He’s running away with the college Player of the Year award and leading the nation in scoring and assists, which is unheard of. He has the rare ability to make those around him better. Conference play is likely to reveal whether the current hype is legitimate, but all indications are that he is the real deal and destined to be a Top 5 pick on draft night. Size, strength and defense are all concerns, but with the way Curry added strength and with diminutive point guards like Chris Paul and Kyrie Irving dominating the pro game, there is a lot to like about Young’s ability to be an elite PG in the NBA. For a guy that some had pegged as a mid-major level player while in high school, Young now amazingly has a legitimate shot to go first overall.
Point Guard / 6-2 / Alabama / Freshman
20.5 ppg, 3.4 apg
Sexton is as intense a competitor as you will find on the college level. He’s extremely intense and loves the big stage. He seems to raise his level of play when the situation calls for it. He still has the tendency to play erratic at times, so learning how to play more composed will be key. He’s developed a very good pull up jump shot His performance against Minnesota, orchestrating a comeback while down two players was the stuff of legend. Sexton’s superior length and athleticism put him above Trae Young on some team’s boards.
Point Guard / 6-6 / Kentucky / Freshman
11.3 ppg, 4.0 apg
SGA has tremendous speed and size for a point guard, at 6-foot-6 with a near 7-foot wingspan. He is a very good athlete who defends well and has improved in his playmaking ability as the point guard of Kentucky. He has a developing runner that he utilizes to get the ball over rim protectors. His outside shooting remains unproven, though he has knocked down an excellent clip on the year at 44 percent. If he can prove he has the ability to shoot in workouts the way he has shot this season, he can go in the lottery.
4. Detroit: Trevon Duval
Point Guard / 6-2 / Duke / Freshman
12.4 ppg, 6.4 apg
Duval is an elite athlete who pushes the ball well up the floor, and displays solid vision and passing skills. He has proven to be a solid distributor, though his decision making is still a work in progress. He has NBA starter potential, however he’s still got a lot of developing to do to get there. He has a major weakness to his game and that’s his inability to shoot the ball. He shies away from open shots and lacks confidence in his shooting ability. His 6-foot-9.5 wingspan gives him great size at the position, but he’s more of a project than a complete player at this point.
Point Guard / 6-4 / Wichita State / Sophomore
16.1 ppg, 4.7 apg
Shamet is a big, lead guard who is a good athlete and makes those around him better. He lacks great foot speed, which means that he has to use ball fakes and utilize his size in order to be effective. He’s shooting the deep ball extremely well at 53% on the year and at a high clip, nearly 3 per game.
Point Guard / 6-5 / Penn State / Sophomore
18.2 ppg, 4.8 apg
Carr is a sophomore point guard who’s gaining steam as a potential first rounder according to scouts. He’s not an above the rim type, but has good speed and excellent size at 6-foot-4. He has a plus 2 to 1 assist to turnover ratio and shoots the three at over 50 percent. He also is an 85 percent free shooter and shows unusual maturity for his age.
