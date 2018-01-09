NBA Mock Draft 2018: Power Forwards

Williams is one of the most polarizing prospects in this year’s draft. He made the surprising decision to return to Texas A&M despite many feeling he was a potential lottery pick last year. He’s had a rough sophomore year as he has struggled to improve offensively. He is playing in the shadow of the conference’s top big man player in Tyler Davis, so he only has so many opportunities offensively, but he appears content to not be much of a scorer. He seems to play at his own speed, lacking a sense of urgency. He was the SEC Defensive Player of the Year and has outstanding run/jump athleticism. The talent is obviously there for him to be a much higher pick, but his intensity and energy level has started to worry scouts.