NBA Mock Draft 2018: Shooting Guards

Doncic is the top European prospect since Kristaps Porzingis and could end up going even higher than the Unicorn (4th) on draft night. While his speed and athleticism is below average for the NBA, his intelligence and maturity is off the charts. What he’s currently doing in Europe, essentially having become the top Euroleague player before turning 19 is unprecedented. How one views the talent level in Europe versus the NBA probably factors into how highly one rates him for this draft. Depending on the scout, he is seen anywhere from 1-7, with an extremely strong group of U.S. freshmen available this year. Doncic’s size (6-foot-8 with a 6-foot-11 wingspan and 8-foot-9 standing reach) and playmaking ability give Europe’s “Boy Wonder” a chance to be special.