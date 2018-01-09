NBA Mock Draft 2018: Small Forwards

Porter seems to be the forgotten man among scouts and pundits. Obviously a back injury is nothing to downplay, and there will be a lot of skepticism and concern from teams deciding whether to invest a Top 5 pick in him. How he responds to his back surgery and the outlook that team doctors give him in the weeks leading up to the draft will be key. Porter has as much upside as any player in this draft. He was the most impressive prospect in the heavily scouted April Hoop Summit practices in the 10 years that the event has been held in Portland.