NBA Mock Draft 2018: Small Forwards

Small Forward / 6-10 / Missouri / Freshman
–
Porter seems to be the forgotten man among scouts and pundits. Obviously a back injury is nothing to downplay, and there will be a lot of skepticism and concern from teams deciding whether to invest a Top 5 pick in him. How he responds to his back surgery and the outlook that team doctors give him in the weeks leading up to the draft will be key. Porter has as much upside as any player in this draft. He was the most impressive prospect in the heavily scouted April Hoop Summit practices in the 10 years that the event has been held in Portland.
2. Cleveland: Kevin Knox
Small Forward / 6-9 / Kentucky / Freshman
14.0 ppg, 6.1 rpg
Knox has a tantalizing combination of size and offensive skills. He’s able to knock down shots out to three-point range and is adept at utilizing the dribble. His shooting has been erratic as his three-point percentage has hovered around 30 percent this year. His form looks good but he could improve upon shot selection and not force things when he’s not open. With his size, he has added intrigue as a player who can play either forward position and be a small ball mismatch option at the 4. He should continue to develop and improve as the season rolls along.
Small Forward / 6-9 / Kentucky / Freshman
–
There’s still no word on when he will make his debut, but it’s expected to be sometime in early January. He showcased his package of skills in the Nike Hoop Summit, impacting the game in a number of ways. He’s a high-level athlete with a versatile skill set who battled the injury bug in high school. He also had some consistency issues, particularly with his offense. If he can play to his ability for the Wildcats, he can challenge to be a lottery pick.
4. Boston: Alize Johnson
Small Forward / 6-9 / Missouri State / Senior
15.1 ppg, 11.2 rpg
Alize shows the ability to score, rebound and defend multiple positions, but his best attribute might be his tremendous passing ability. Despite playing at a small basketball program in Missouri State, he’s a big talent. While he hasn’t shot the ball especially well, and has struggled to improve upon his numbers from last year, he remains a highly sought after player for his versatility.
Key: (*) Standard salary for players selected with that pick in 2018-19.
