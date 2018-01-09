NBA Mock Draft 2018

Young has taken the college game by storm drawing comparisons to Stephen Curry. While Young may be an inch or two smaller than Curry, his effortless game and ability to stop on a dime and release the ball with incredible range makes the comparison legitimate. He’s running away with the college Player of the Year award and leading the nation in scoring and assists, which is unheard of. He has the rare ability to make those around him better. Conference play is likely to reveal whether the current hype is legitimate, but all indications are that he is the real deal and destined to be a Top 5 pick on draft night. Size, strength and defense are all concerns, but with the way Curry added strength and with diminutive point guards like Chris Paul and Kyrie Irving dominating the pro game, there is a lot to like about Young’s ability to be an elite PG in the NBA. For a guy that some had pegged as a mid-major level player while in high school, Young now amazingly has a legitimate shot to go first overall.