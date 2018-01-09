Trending stories: Trade deadline rumors, LaVar Ball controversy, Nikola Mirotic and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
January 08 11:51 AM
Based upon conversations with owners, general managers and agents around the NBA, Adrian Wojnarowski highlights the key factors that will shape the trade market.
Team Unity or Dad’s Rants: Lonzo Ball’s Hard Decision – via nytimes.com
January 08 07:56 PM
LaVar Ball has created another uproar, this time by saying the Lakers’ coach “has no control” of the team. Shouldn’t his son draw some kind of line?
Cavaliers’ Thomas ejected for hit on Wiggins – via espn.com
January 09 12:49 AM
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Isaiah Thomas was ejected from Monday’s game after swinging his right arm upward at the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Andrew Wiggins in the third quarter.
Jazz emerge as possible destination for Bulls’ Nikola Mirotic – via chicagotribune.com
January 08 10:16 PM
The Bulls have made clear to the multiple teams they have talked to regarding Nikola Mirotic that they’re seeking a first-round pick with no long-term contracts attached for him.
January 08 11:10 PM
The Chino company responsible for screen-printing and embroidering the hats, T-shirts and other high-priced apparel sold by Big Baller Brand claims they haven’t been paid.
Kyle Lowry says he’s getting an ‘X-Ray on my ass’ after scary fall against Nets – via cbssports.com
January 08 11:19 PM
Lowry landed hard after going up for a rebound during overtime
Cavaliers suffer worst loss this season, drilled 127-99 in Minnesota – via cleveland.com
January 08 10:11 PM
The Cavaliers’ 28-point loss was the most lopsided this season.
Steve Kerr said Kevin Durant “didn’t feel quite right” at shoot around – via mercurynews.com
January 08 09:13 PM
OAKLAND – Kevin Durant went through shoot around Monday, but he wasn’t his normal self. “He didn’t feel quite right,” Steve Kerr said. Want Warriors news in your inbox…
Jamal Crawford would have joined Cavaliers had Isaiah Thomas trade come down earlier – via cleveland.com
January 08 01:45 PM
Isaiah Thomas and Jamal Crawford are best friends, which would’ve swayed Crawford to join Cleveland as a free agent had Thomas already been here.
NBCA Official Statement On Jeff Goodman’s ESPN Article About Coach Luke Walton – via nbacoaches.com
January 08 01:34 PM
National Basketball Coaches Association Statement on the January 7, 2018 ESPN Article by Jeff Goodman on Coach Walton and the Lakers: ESPN and The Walt
Zach Randolph will play Monday night as Kings face off against Spurs – via sacbee.com
January 08 07:11 PM
Zach Randolph, the Sacramento Kings’ leading scorer and rebounder, will play against the San Antonio Spurs at Golden 1 Center on Monday, January 8, 2017.
NBA fines Draymond Green $25K after he called for ‘a whole new crop’ of referees – via sports.yahoo.com
January 08 06:17 PM
Draymond Green ripped into officials after a game on Saturday over what he views as personal vendettas referees have with players.
Stephen Curry named Western Conference Player of The Week – via mercurynews.com
January 08 05:12 PM
Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been named the NBA’s Western Conference Player of the Week, the league announced Monday afternoon.
January 08 12:27 PM
The Los Angeles Lakers knew what they were getting in LaVar Ball when they drafted his son Lonzo. But after multiple meetings and pleas not to publicly disparage their team and coach, the situation remains unchanged. What will the Lakers do now?
