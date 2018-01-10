Trending stories: Jaylen Brown, Isaiah Thomas free agency and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Jaylen Brown: ‘Sport is a mechanism of control in America’ – via theguardian.com
January 09 08:39 AM
As the Boston Celtics star prepares to play in London, he talks to Donald McRae about race, the NBA and the death of his best friend
Why Isaiah Thomas could get a great offer from the Cavs – via espn.com
January 09 10:24 AM
LeBron James’ pending free agency is one of several factors that could lead to a rich, long-term deal between Isaiah Thomas and the Cavs.
January 09 08:55 PM
Jerome Allen, who grew up in North Philly and Germantown, was hired by the Boston Celtics in 2015 following a head-coaching stint at Penn.
Sources: Injury-hit Pelicans adding Liggins – via espn.com
January 09 09:23 PM
The New Orleans Pelicans are using an injury exception to sign guard DeAndre Liggins to a 10-day contract, league sources tell ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Milwaukee Bucks waived Liggins on Sunday.
Music moguls Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine visit Warriors practice – via mercurynews.com
January 09 05:44 PM
The Warriors have had guests both human in robotic visit their practice this season. On Tuesday, however, music moguls Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine made an appearance at Rakuten Performance Center.
Perspective – via washingtonpost.com
January 09 06:23 PM
The Wizards guard was passed by last season. He deserves a nod even more this year. Yet, his campaign slogan is basically: “It is what it is.”
Hassan Whiteside wants more minutes. His coach wants more from him. – via miamiherald.com
January 09 04:31 PM
Whiteside has averaged only 22.1 minutes per contest since his return. His diminished role has bothered him. But he’s swallowed his frustrations because the Heat has gone 5-1.
Kevin Durant is probable against Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday – via mercurynews.com
January 09 04:05 PM
Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter. OAKLAND – Kevin Durant, who has missed the Warriors’ last three games because of strained right calf, partic…
Draymond Green: Steph Curry should go on Dancing with the Stars – via mercurynews.com
January 09 04:32 PM
Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter. OAKLAND – Steph Curry is a two-time Most Valuable Play, a two-time NBA champion and a four-time All-Star. But Dray…
