Lauri Markkanen is averaging more three-pointers than any rookie ever

Chicago Bulls rookie 7-footer Lauri Markkanen is having an incredible debut season. The 20-year-old is a remarkable long-distance shooter.

Lauri Markkanen is averaging more made 3s per game than any rookie. Ever. Not just 7 footers or bigs. Every rookie. — Micah Adams (@MicahAdams13) January 11, 2018

He is connecting on more three-pointers per game than any rookie in the history of the league. Markkanen has averaged 2.4 successful shots per game from downtown, which beats out the previous record set by Damian Lillard (2.3) in 2013.

For comparison, Stephen Curry averaged 2.1 three-pointers per game during his first professional season in 2010. Allen Iverson averaged 2.0 threes in 1997. Buddy Hield led all rookies with 1.7 three-pointers per appearance last season.

He finds most of his groove on non-corners attempts from long range. The rookie ranks Top 5 among all Eastern Conference forwards with 2.1 three-pointers from above the arc per game.

Lauri Markkanen's 8 threes ties Dirk for the most in a game by a 7-footer in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/CRDt6RaEsc — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 11, 2018

Over the last four games, his rate on this shot type is the best in the league. Last night, he tied Dirk Nowitzki for most three-pointers in a single game by someone who is at least 7-foot.

There is clearly something special about the talented young big man and the Bulls would be wise to build around this developing star.

After a career-high 33 points against Kristaps Porzingis and the New York Knicks, expect more hype to surround the Finnish-born player.