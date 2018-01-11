NBA Free Agency 2018: Centers

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
25.9 ppg, 12.4 rpg, 5.0 apg
The most dominant big man in the league who has improved his maturity. DeMarcus Cousins’ newfound consistency is helping take his game to the next level.
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
11.9 ppg, 15.1 rpg
One of the NBA’s best rebounders, DeAndre Jordan can make any defense elite merely with his presence down low.
3. Clint Capela
Restricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Houston Rockets
14.2 ppg, 11.1 rpg
Clint Capela has become one of the most efficient players in the NBA. He understands his limitations and plays to his strengths extremely well.
4. Enes Kanter
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: New York Knicks
13.4 ppg, 10.1 rpg
Excellent rebounder and finisher near the rim. His defensive shortcomings prevent him from making a bigger impact.
5. Brook Lopez
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
12.7 ppg, 4.1 rpg
A seven-footer with serious range, Brook Lopez can space the floor quite well for a player of his size.
6. Greg Monroe
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Phoenix Suns
10.3 ppg, 7.5 rpg
A beast in the low post with strong rebounding chops. Can still get buckets off the bench.
7. Jusuf Nurkic
Restricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
14.6 ppg, 8.0 rpg
A bruising center with some passing chops, Jusuf Nurkic greatly improved his play as a member of the Blazers.
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: Atlanta Hawks
10.7 ppg, 7.6 rpg
An athletic big man who can block shots, finish near the rim and who has recently extended his range to the three-point line.
9. Nerlens Noel
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
4.0 ppg, 4.1 rpg
Mobile center with upside and serious defensive ability. Though he hasn’t been a good fit with the Dallas Mavericks, his potential could still make him attractive to teams on the open market.
10. Jahlil Okafor
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
5.1 ppg, 3.6 rpg
Would have been the perfect 1990s back-to-the-basket big man. Now, his lack of shooting and foot speed defensively greatly hamper his effectiveness.
