NBA Free Agency 2018: Centers

Free Agency

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS

Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
25.9 ppg, 12.4 rpg, 5.0 apg

The most dominant big man in the league who has improved his maturity. DeMarcus Cousins’ newfound consistency is helping take his game to the next level.
Agent: Dan Fegan
2017/18 Earnings: $18,063,850
Career Earnings: $62,648,136
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
11.9 ppg, 15.1 rpg

One of the NBA’s best rebounders, DeAndre Jordan can make any defense elite merely with his presence down low. 
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2017/18 Earnings: $22,642,350
Career Earnings: $84,067,825
Restricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Houston Rockets
14.2 ppg, 11.1 rpg

Clint Capela has become one of the most efficient players in the NBA. He understands his limitations and plays to his strengths extremely well.
Agent: Jason Ranne
2017/18 Earnings: $2,334,528
Career Earnings: $3,728,160
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: New York Knicks
13.4 ppg, 10.1 rpg

Excellent rebounder and finisher near the rim. His defensive shortcomings prevent him from making a bigger impact.
Agent: Max Ergul
2017/18 Earnings: $17,884,176
Career Earnings: $51,648,935
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
12.7 ppg, 4.1 rpg

A seven-footer with serious range, Brook Lopez can space the floor quite well for a player of his size.
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
2017/18 Earnings: $22,642,350
Career Earnings: $94,781,137
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Phoenix Suns
10.3 ppg, 7.5 rpg

A beast in the low post with strong rebounding chops. Can still get buckets off the bench.
Agent: David Falk
2017/18 Earnings: $17,884,176
Career Earnings: $51,556,454
Restricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
14.6 ppg, 8.0 rpg

A bruising center with some passing chops, Jusuf Nurkic greatly improved his play as a member of the Blazers.
Agent: Aylton Tesch
2017/18 Earnings: $2,947,304
Career Earnings: $5,526,000
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: Atlanta Hawks
10.7 ppg, 7.6 rpg

An athletic big man who can block shots, finish near the rim and who has recently extended his range to the three-point line.
Agent: Michael Silverman
2017/18 Earnings: $6,000,000
Career Earnings: $4,661,760
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
4.0 ppg, 4.1 rpg

Mobile center with upside and serious defensive ability. Though he hasn’t been a good fit with the Dallas Mavericks, his potential could still make him attractive to teams on the open market. 
Agent: Rich Paul
2017/18 Earnings: $4,187,599
Career Earnings: $14,329,730
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
5.1 ppg, 3.6 rpg

Would have been the perfect 1990s back-to-the-basket big man. Now, his lack of shooting and foot speed defensively greatly hamper his effectiveness.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2017/18 Earnings: $4,995,120
Career Earnings: $9,371,520

