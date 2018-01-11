USA Today Sports

NBA Free Agency 2018: Point Guards

NBA Free Agency 2018: Point Guards

Free Agency

NBA Free Agency 2018: Point Guards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS

Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Houston Rockets
18.3 ppg, 9.3 apg

When healthy, Chris Paul is still arguably the top pure floor general in the game, with unmatched court vision and underrated scoring chops.
Agent: Leon Rose
2017/18 Earnings: $24,268,959
Career Earnings: $162,527,669
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-9 / Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
15.0 ppg, 3.3 apg

The diminutive point guard put up one of the most efficient high-scoring seasons ever in 2016-17. How he adapts to playing alongside LeBron James will help decide the size of his next contract.
Agent: Aaron Goodwin
2017/18 Earnings: $6,261,394
Career Earnings: $23,914,451
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Orlando Magic
12.5 ppg, 6.5 apg

An athletic lead guard without a three-point shot. Has elite defensive potential.
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2017/18 Earnings: $3,332,340
Career Earnings: $7,517,160
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
8.6 ppg, 4.1 apg

An aging point guard with dwindling athleticism and injury concerns, Tony Parker could still be productive as a reserve.
Agent: Steve Heumann
2017/18 Earnings: $15,453,126
Career Earnings: $145,390,310
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Brooklyn Nets

A productive point guard with major injury concerns, how he heals from his latest setback will ultimately determine his worth as a player.
Agent: Jim Tanner
2017/18 Earnings: $12,000,000
Career Earnings: $39,981,991
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
7.7 ppg, 8.1 apg

A true floor general with championship experience, Rajon Rondo can still dish out assists with the best of them. 
Agent: Bill Duffy
2017/18 Earnings: $6,300,000
Career Earnings: $84,282,884

, Free Agency

, , , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home