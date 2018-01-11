NBA Free Agency 2018: Point Guards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
1. Chris Paul
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Houston Rockets
18.3 ppg, 9.3 apg
When healthy, Chris Paul is still arguably the top pure floor general in the game, with unmatched court vision and underrated scoring chops.
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-9 / Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
15.0 ppg, 3.3 apg
The diminutive point guard put up one of the most efficient high-scoring seasons ever in 2016-17. How he adapts to playing alongside LeBron James will help decide the size of his next contract.
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Orlando Magic
12.5 ppg, 6.5 apg
An athletic lead guard without a three-point shot. Has elite defensive potential.
4. Tony Parker
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
8.6 ppg, 4.1 apg
An aging point guard with dwindling athleticism and injury concerns, Tony Parker could still be productive as a reserve.
5. Jeremy Lin
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
–
A productive point guard with major injury concerns, how he heals from his latest setback will ultimately determine his worth as a player.
6. Rajon Rondo
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
7.7 ppg, 8.1 apg
A true floor general with championship experience, Rajon Rondo can still dish out assists with the best of them.
