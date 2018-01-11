USA Today Sports

NBA Free Agency 2018: Power Forwards

NBA Free Agency 2018: Power Forwards

Restricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Orlando Magic
18.9 ppg, 7.9 rpg

Aaron Gordon is finally realizing his full potential now that he’s playing power forward, as well as knocking down the three ball more accurately. 
Agent: Bill Duffy
2017/18 Earnings: $5,504,419
Career Earnings: $12,515,040
Team Option / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Chicago Bulls
17.4 ppg, 7.0 rpg

Floor-spacing power forward with quick feet defensively who has found new confidence this season, which has allowed him to begin reaching his full potential.
Agent: Dan Fegan
2017/18 Earnings: $12,500,000
Career Earnings: $16,631,175
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Utah Jazz
12.5 ppg, 6.8 rpg

An experienced power forward with a respectable face-up game. 
Agent: Wallace Prather
2017/18 Earnings: $12,000,000
Career Earnings: $54,471,159
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
13.4 ppg, 7.0 rpg

A talented big man with still-untapped potential, Julius Randle is finally starting to find his place in the league. 
Agent: George Bass
2017/18 Earnings: $4,149,242
Career Earnings: $9,396,720
Player Option / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Indiana Pacers
11.7 ppg, 5.9 rpg

A quick power forward who can score effectively even if not much of a three-point shooter.
Agent: Jim Tanner
2017/18 Earnings: $12,921,348
Career Earnings: $67,014,175
Team Option / Power Forward / 7-0 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
12.5 ppg, 5.5 rpg

A future Hall of Famer who can still score at a somewhat efficient level, despite his advanced age. 
Agent: Holger Geschwindner
2017/18 Earnings: $5,000,000
Career Earnings: $241,646,362
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 0-0 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
6.8 ppg, 3.4 rpg

An above-average three-point shooter with the ability to defend multiple positions, Luc Richard Mbah a Moute has proven time and time again to be an exceptional role player.
Agent: Chris Patrick
2017/18 Earnings: $1,577,230
Career Earnings: $25,811,485
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
11.0 ppg, 3.4 rpg

Even on the wrong side of 30, Jeff Green can still run the floor with the best of them, as well as clean up on the offensive glass.
Agent: Roger Montgomery
2017/18 Earnings: $2,116,955
Career Earnings: $73,170,969
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Boston Celtics
11.2 ppg, 5.9 rpg

A veteran floor-spacing power forward who would fit nicely in any offensive scheme.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2017/18 Earnings: $6,000,000
Career Earnings: $67,753,372

