NBA Free Agency 2018: Shooting Guards

|
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-2 / Team: Detroit Pistons
15.4 ppg, 2.4 rpg
|
One of the top available shooting guards on the open market, Avery Bradley is a prototypical 3-and-D role player – with a bit of extra scoring ability to boot.
|
2. Zach LaVine
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Chicago Bulls
–
|
An athletic specimen who found his niche playing off the ball, Zach LaVine’s recovery from a torn ACL will determine the size of his next contract.
|
3. Dwyane Wade
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Cleveland
11.3 ppg, 3.8 apg
|
An aging-but-still-productive two-guard, Dwyane Wade has re-invented himself as an exceptional bench player.
|
4. Tyreke Evans
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Utah Jazz
19.9 ppg, 4.6 apg
|
An athletic combo guard enjoying a career season, Tyreke Evans’ newfound three-point shooting will make him awfully enticing on the open market this summer.
|
5. Marcus Smart
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Boston Celtics
9.9 ppg, 4.8 apg
|
Likely the best defensive guard in the NBA, Marcus Smart can aptly guard positions one through four. His outstanding defense makes up for his struggles as a scorer.
|
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-1 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
22.9 ppg, 4.9 apg
|
An uber-confident point-scorer, Lou Williams has been one of the league’s most efficient players for years. Still going strong at age 31.
|
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
13.4 ppg, 4.9 rpg
|
A solid 3-and-D role player, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope would be a great complementary piece on any team.
|
8. Will Barton
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Denver Nuggets
14.5 ppg, 4.0 apg
|
One of the most consistent bench scorers in the league. Would provide a boost to anyone’s reserve unit.
|
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
15.8 ppg, 3.6 apg
|
A streaky scorer but underrated defender, Austin Rivers is having a career season in 2017-18.
|
10. JJ Redick
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
17.3 ppg, 3.4 apg
|
One of the league’s top three-point shooters with loads of playoff experience.
|
11. Wesley Matthews
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
12.2 ppg, 3.2 rpg
|
A more-than-serviceable role player, Wesley Matthews knocks down threes and defends at a high level.
|
12. Danny Green
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
8.6 ppg, 3.6 rpg
|
Would fit nicely on any team. Excellent 3-and-D shooting guard with championship experience.
|
13. Patrick McCaw
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Golden State Warriors
4.0 ppg, 1.5 apg
|
A young, athletic guard who can fill multiple positions as well as defend at a high level. Understandably hasn’t gotten much playing time on a stacked Warriors team.
|
14. Seth Curry
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-2 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
–
|
An effective scorer and underrated defender who can aptly play either backcourt position.
|
15. Wayne Ellington
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Utah Jazz
10.7 ppg, 2.8 rpg
|
A scorcher from beyond the arc, Wayne Ellington has taken his game to new heights over the past two seasons, proving that you can even run your second-unit offense around him.
