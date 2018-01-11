USA Today Sports

NBA Free Agency 2018: Shooting Guards

NBA Free Agency 2018: Shooting Guards

Free Agency

NBA Free Agency 2018: Shooting Guards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS

Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-2 / Team: Detroit Pistons
15.4 ppg, 2.4 rpg

One of the top available shooting guards on the open market, Avery Bradley is a prototypical 3-and-D role player – with a bit of extra scoring ability to boot.
Agent: Brandon Rosenthal
2017/18 Earnings: $8,808,989
Career Earnings: $29,978,423
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Chicago Bulls

An athletic specimen who found his niche playing off the ball, Zach LaVine’s recovery from a torn ACL will determine the size of his next contract. 
Agent: Bill Duffy
2017/18 Earnings: $3,202,217
Career Earnings: $6,445,080
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Cleveland
11.3 ppg, 3.8 apg

An aging-but-still-productive two-guard, Dwyane Wade has re-invented himself as an exceptional bench player.
Agent: Henry Thomas
2017/18 Earnings: $17,878,652
Career Earnings: $176,115,934
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Utah Jazz
19.9 ppg, 4.6 apg

An athletic combo guard enjoying a career season, Tyreke Evans’ newfound three-point shooting will make him awfully enticing on the open market this summer. 
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
2017/18 Earnings: $3,290,000
Career Earnings: $63,831,924
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Boston Celtics
9.9 ppg, 4.8 apg

Likely the best defensive guard in the NBA, Marcus Smart can aptly guard positions one through four. His outstanding defense makes up for his struggles as a scorer.
Agent: Happy Walters
2017/18 Earnings: $4,538,019
Career Earnings: $10,293,240
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-1 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
22.9 ppg, 4.9 apg

An uber-confident point-scorer, Lou Williams has been one of the league’s most efficient players for years. Still going strong at age 31.
Agent: Wallace Prather
2017/18 Earnings: $7,000,000
Career Earnings: $50,198,368
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
13.4 ppg, 4.9 rpg

A solid 3-and-D role player, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope would be a great complementary piece on any team. 
Agent: Rich Paul
2017/18 Earnings: $17,745,894
Career Earnings: $11,995,639
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Denver Nuggets
14.5 ppg, 4.0 apg

One of the most consistent bench scorers in the league. Would provide a boost to anyone’s reserve unit.
Agent: Aaron Goodwin
2017/18 Earnings: $3,533,333
Career Earnings: $9,320,781
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
15.8 ppg, 3.6 apg

A streaky scorer but underrated defender, Austin Rivers is having a career season in 2017-18.
Agent: Andy Miller
2017/18 Earnings: $11,825,000
Career Earnings: $21,117,240
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
17.3 ppg, 3.4 apg

One of the league’s top three-point shooters with loads of playoff experience.
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2017/18 Earnings: $23,000,000
Career Earnings: $55,516,715
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
12.2 ppg, 3.2 rpg

A more-than-serviceable role player, Wesley Matthews knocks down threes and defends at a high level.
Agent: Jeff Austin
2017/18 Earnings: $17,884,175
Career Earnings: $65,562,470
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
8.6 ppg, 3.6 rpg

Would fit nicely on any team. Excellent 3-and-D shooting guard with championship experience.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2017/18 Earnings: $10,000,000
Career Earnings: $32,607,624
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Golden State Warriors
4.0 ppg, 1.5 apg

A young, athletic guard who can fill multiple positions as well as defend at a high level. Understandably hasn’t gotten much playing time on a stacked Warriors team.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2017/18 Earnings: $1,312,611
Career Earnings: $543,471
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-2 / Team: Dallas Mavericks

An effective scorer and underrated defender who can aptly play either backcourt position. 
Agent: Jeff Austin
2017/18 Earnings: $3,028,410
Career Earnings: $4,190,389
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Utah Jazz
10.7 ppg, 2.8 rpg

A scorcher from beyond the arc, Wayne Ellington has taken his game to new heights over the past two seasons, proving that you can even run your second-unit offense around him.
Agent: Jim Tanner
2017/18 Earnings: $6,270,000
Career Earnings: $25,227,827

, Free Agency

, , , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home