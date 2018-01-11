NBA Free Agency 2018: Small Forwards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
|
1. Kevin Durant
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Golden State Warriors
26.3 ppg, 7.0 rbg, 5.2 apg
|
Still only 29 years old, Durant is just now entering his career peak. Will dominate for seasons to come.
|
2. LeBron James
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
27.2 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 8.2 apg
|
The best player in the game, James is showing little sign of slowing down even in his age-33 season.
|
3. Paul George
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
20.7 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 3.1 apg
|
One of the league’s top two-way wings, Paul George does a bit of everything on the floor, including score at a very healthy rate.
|
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
–
|
He can get buckets with the best of them, but will his knees ever be fully healthy?
|
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
17.6 ppg, 5.8 rpg
|
Still one of the league’s top basket-getters, Carmelo Anthony’s scoring prowess will allow him to age gracefully and be effective for years to come.
|
6. Rodney Hood
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Utah Jazz
16.5 ppg, 1.8 rpg
|
An athletic wing who has improved his consistency as a sixth man. Averaging career marks in multiple categories.
|
7. Rudy Gay
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
11.5 ppg, 5.2 rpg
|
Recovered nicely from his Achilles injury. Can still be a serviceable scorer off the bench.
|
8. Trevor Ariza
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Houston Rockets
12.1 ppg, 4.8 rpg
|
A threat from beyond the arc and a defensive ace, Trevor Ariza remains an excellent role player.
|
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
8.2 ppg, 5.9 rpg
|
A wing with great size who can play some small-ball power forward, as well as distribute at an above-average rate.
|
10. Wilson Chandler
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Denver Nuggets
9.7 ppg, 5.4 rpg
|
A decent scorer, Wilson Chandler can still help teams in a more limited role.
Free Agency, Free Agency, Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, Oklahoma City Thunder, Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, Oklahoma City Thunder
Comments