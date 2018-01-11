USA Today Sports

NBA Free Agency 2018: Small Forwards

Player Option / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Golden State Warriors
26.3 ppg, 7.0 rbg, 5.2 apg

Still only 29 years old, Durant is just now entering his career peak. Will dominate for seasons to come.
Agent: Rich Kleiman
2017/18 Earnings: $25,000,000
Career Earnings: $132,183,333
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
27.2 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 8.2 apg

The best player in the game, James is showing little sign of slowing down even in his age-33 season.
Agent: Rich Paul
2017/18 Earnings: $33,285,709
Career Earnings: $200,607,292
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
20.7 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 3.1 apg

One of the league’s top two-way wings, Paul George does a bit of everything on the floor, including score at a very healthy rate.
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2017/18 Earnings: $19,300,000
Career Earnings: $61,391,831
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks

He can get buckets with the best of them, but will his knees ever be fully healthy?
Agent: Charles Tucker
2017/18 Earnings: $6,782,392
Career Earnings: $15,457,320
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
17.6 ppg, 5.8 rpg

Still one of the league’s top basket-getters, Carmelo Anthony’s scoring prowess will allow him to age gracefully and be effective for years to come.
Agent: Leon Rose
2017/18 Earnings: $26,243,760
Career Earnings: $201,120,659
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Utah Jazz
16.5 ppg, 1.8 rpg

An athletic wing who has improved his consistency as a sixth man. Averaging career marks in multiple categories.
Agent: Travis King
2017/18 Earnings: $2,386,864
Career Earnings: $4,045,320
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
11.5 ppg, 5.2 rpg

Recovered nicely from his Achilles injury. Can still be a serviceable scorer off the bench. 
Agent: Roger Montgomery
2017/18 Earnings: $8,406,000
Career Earnings: $115,619,870
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Houston Rockets
12.1 ppg, 4.8 rpg

A threat from beyond the arc and a defensive ace, Trevor Ariza remains an excellent role player.
Agent: Steve Heumann
2017/18 Earnings: $7,400,000
Career Earnings: $67,574,565
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
8.2 ppg, 5.9 rpg

A wing with great size who can play some small-ball power forward, as well as distribute at an above-average rate. 
Agent: Thaddeus Foucher
2017/18 Earnings: $2,151,704
Career Earnings: $3,428,639
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Denver Nuggets
9.7 ppg, 5.4 rpg

A decent scorer, Wilson Chandler can still help teams in a more limited role.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2017/18 Earnings: $12,016,854
Career Earnings: $50,806,358

