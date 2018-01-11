NBA Free Agency 2018: The top players

USA Today Sports

Player Option / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Golden State Warriors
26.3 ppg, 7.0 rbg, 5.2 apg

Still only 29 years old, Durant is just now entering his career peak. Will dominate for seasons to come.
Agent: Rich Kleiman
2017/18 Earnings: $25,000,000
Career Earnings: $132,183,333
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
27.2 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 8.2 apg

The best player in the game, James is showing little sign of slowing down even in his age-33 season.
Agent: Rich Paul
2017/18 Earnings: $33,285,709
Career Earnings: $200,607,292
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
25.9 ppg, 12.4 rpg, 5.0 apg

The most dominant big man in the league who has improved his maturity. DeMarcus Cousins’ newfound consistency is helping take his game to the next level.
Agent: Dan Fegan
2017/18 Earnings: $18,063,850
Career Earnings: $62,648,136
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
20.7 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 3.1 apg

One of the league’s top two-way wings, Paul George does a bit of everything on the floor, including score at a very healthy rate.
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2017/18 Earnings: $19,300,000
Career Earnings: $61,391,831
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Houston Rockets
18.3 ppg, 9.3 apg

When healthy, Chris Paul is still arguably the top pure floor general in the game, with unmatched court vision and underrated scoring chops.
Agent: Leon Rose
2017/18 Earnings: $24,268,959
Career Earnings: $162,527,669
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-9 / Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
15.0 ppg, 3.3 apg

The diminutive point guard put up one of the most efficient high-scoring seasons ever in 2016-17. How he adapts to playing alongside LeBron James will help decide the size of his next contract.
Agent: Aaron Goodwin
2017/18 Earnings: $6,261,394
Career Earnings: $23,914,451
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
11.9 ppg, 15.1 rpg

One of the NBA’s best rebounders, DeAndre Jordan can make any defense elite merely with his presence down low. 
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2017/18 Earnings: $22,642,350
Career Earnings: $84,067,825
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Orlando Magic
18.9 ppg, 7.9 rpg

Aaron Gordon is finally realizing his full potential now that he’s playing power forward, as well as knocking down the three ball more accurately. 
Agent: Bill Duffy
2017/18 Earnings: $5,504,419
Career Earnings: $12,515,040
Restricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Houston Rockets
14.2 ppg, 11.1 rpg

Clint Capela has become one of the most efficient players in the NBA. He understands his limitations and plays to his strengths extremely well.
Agent: Jason Ranne
2017/18 Earnings: $2,334,528
Career Earnings: $3,728,160
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks

He can get buckets with the best of them, but will his knees ever be fully healthy?
Agent: Charles Tucker
2017/18 Earnings: $6,782,392
Career Earnings: $15,457,320
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
17.6 ppg, 5.8 rpg

Still one of the league’s top basket-getters, Carmelo Anthony’s scoring prowess will allow him to age gracefully and be effective for years to come.
Agent: Leon Rose
2017/18 Earnings: $26,243,760
Career Earnings: $201,120,659
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-2 / Team: Detroit Pistons
15.4 ppg, 2.4 rpg

One of the top available shooting guards on the open market, Avery Bradley is a prototypical 3-and-D role player – with a bit of extra scoring ability to boot.
Agent: Brandon Rosenthal
2017/18 Earnings: $8,808,989
Career Earnings: $29,978,423
Team Option / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Chicago Bulls
17.4 ppg, 7.0 rpg

Floor-spacing power forward with quick feet defensively who has found new confidence this season, which has allowed him to begin reaching his full potential.
Agent: Dan Fegan
2017/18 Earnings: $12,500,000
Career Earnings: $16,631,175
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Chicago Bulls

An athletic specimen who found his niche playing off the ball, Zach LaVine’s recovery from a torn ACL will determine the size of his next contract. 
Agent: Bill Duffy
2017/18 Earnings: $3,202,217
Career Earnings: $6,445,080
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: New York Knicks
13.4 ppg, 10.1 rpg

Excellent rebounder and finisher near the rim. His defensive shortcomings prevent him from making a bigger impact.
Agent: Max Ergul
2017/18 Earnings: $17,884,176
Career Earnings: $51,648,935
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Utah Jazz
12.5 ppg, 6.8 rpg

An experienced power forward with a respectable face-up game. 
Agent: Wallace Prather
2017/18 Earnings: $12,000,000
Career Earnings: $54,471,159
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Cleveland
11.3 ppg, 3.8 apg

An aging-but-still-productive two-guard, Dwyane Wade has re-invented himself as an exceptional bench player.
Agent: Henry Thomas
2017/18 Earnings: $17,878,652
Career Earnings: $176,115,934
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Utah Jazz
19.9 ppg, 4.6 apg

An athletic combo guard enjoying a career season, Tyreke Evans’ newfound three-point shooting will make him awfully enticing on the open market this summer. 
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
2017/18 Earnings: $3,290,000
Career Earnings: $63,831,924
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
12.7 ppg, 4.1 rpg

A seven-footer with serious range, Brook Lopez can space the floor quite well for a player of his size.
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
2017/18 Earnings: $22,642,350
Career Earnings: $94,781,137
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
13.4 ppg, 7.0 rpg

A talented big man with still-untapped potential, Julius Randle is finally starting to find his place in the league. 
Agent: George Bass
2017/18 Earnings: $4,149,242
Career Earnings: $9,396,720
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Utah Jazz
16.5 ppg, 1.8 rpg

An athletic wing who has improved his consistency as a sixth man. Averaging career marks in multiple categories.
Agent: Travis King
2017/18 Earnings: $2,386,864
Career Earnings: $4,045,320
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Boston Celtics
9.9 ppg, 4.8 apg

Likely the best defensive guard in the NBA, Marcus Smart can aptly guard positions one through four. His outstanding defense makes up for his struggles as a scorer.
Agent: Happy Walters
2017/18 Earnings: $4,538,019
Career Earnings: $10,293,240
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-1 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
22.9 ppg, 4.9 apg

An uber-confident point-scorer, Lou Williams has been one of the league’s most efficient players for years. Still going strong at age 31.
Agent: Wallace Prather
2017/18 Earnings: $7,000,000
Career Earnings: $50,198,368
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Phoenix Suns
10.3 ppg, 7.5 rpg

A beast in the low post with strong rebounding chops. Can still get buckets off the bench.
Agent: David Falk
2017/18 Earnings: $17,884,176
Career Earnings: $51,556,454
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
13.4 ppg, 4.9 rpg

A solid 3-and-D role player, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope would be a great complementary piece on any team. 
Agent: Rich Paul
2017/18 Earnings: $17,745,894
Career Earnings: $11,995,639
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
11.5 ppg, 5.2 rpg

Recovered nicely from his Achilles injury. Can still be a serviceable scorer off the bench. 
Agent: Roger Montgomery
2017/18 Earnings: $8,406,000
Career Earnings: $115,619,870
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Houston Rockets
12.1 ppg, 4.8 rpg

A threat from beyond the arc and a defensive ace, Trevor Ariza remains an excellent role player.
Agent: Steve Heumann
2017/18 Earnings: $7,400,000
Career Earnings: $67,574,565
Restricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
14.6 ppg, 8.0 rpg

A bruising center with some passing chops, Jusuf Nurkic greatly improved his play as a member of the Blazers.
Agent: Aylton Tesch
2017/18 Earnings: $2,947,304
Career Earnings: $5,526,000
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Orlando Magic
12.5 ppg, 6.5 apg

An athletic lead guard without a three-point shot. Has elite defensive potential.
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2017/18 Earnings: $3,332,340
Career Earnings: $7,517,160
Player Option / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Indiana Pacers
11.7 ppg, 5.9 rpg

A quick power forward who can score effectively even if not much of a three-point shooter.
Agent: Jim Tanner
2017/18 Earnings: $12,921,348
Career Earnings: $67,014,175
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
8.2 ppg, 5.9 rpg

A wing with great size who can play some small-ball power forward, as well as distribute at an above-average rate. 
Agent: Thaddeus Foucher
2017/18 Earnings: $2,151,704
Career Earnings: $3,428,639
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Denver Nuggets
14.5 ppg, 4.0 apg

One of the most consistent bench scorers in the league. Would provide a boost to anyone’s reserve unit.
Agent: Aaron Goodwin
2017/18 Earnings: $3,533,333
Career Earnings: $9,320,781
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
8.6 ppg, 4.1 apg

An aging point guard with dwindling athleticism and injury concerns, Tony Parker could still be productive as a reserve.
Agent: Steve Heumann
2017/18 Earnings: $15,453,126
Career Earnings: $145,390,310
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
15.8 ppg, 3.6 apg

A streaky scorer but underrated defender, Austin Rivers is having a career season in 2017-18.
Agent: Andy Miller
2017/18 Earnings: $11,825,000
Career Earnings: $21,117,240
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
17.3 ppg, 3.4 apg

One of the league’s top three-point shooters with loads of playoff experience.
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2017/18 Earnings: $23,000,000
Career Earnings: $55,516,715
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
12.2 ppg, 3.2 rpg

A more-than-serviceable role player, Wesley Matthews knocks down threes and defends at a high level.
Agent: Jeff Austin
2017/18 Earnings: $17,884,175
Career Earnings: $65,562,470
Team Option / Power Forward / 7-0 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
12.5 ppg, 5.5 rpg

A future Hall of Famer who can still score at a somewhat efficient level, despite his advanced age. 
Agent: Holger Geschwindner
2017/18 Earnings: $5,000,000
Career Earnings: $241,646,362
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 0-0 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
6.8 ppg, 3.4 rpg

An above-average three-point shooter with the ability to defend multiple positions, Luc Richard Mbah a Moute has proven time and time again to be an exceptional role player.
Agent: Chris Patrick
2017/18 Earnings: $1,577,230
Career Earnings: $25,811,485
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Denver Nuggets
9.7 ppg, 5.4 rpg

A decent scorer, Wilson Chandler can still help teams in a more limited role.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2017/18 Earnings: $12,016,854
Career Earnings: $50,806,358
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
8.6 ppg, 3.6 rpg

Would fit nicely on any team. Excellent 3-and-D shooting guard with championship experience.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2017/18 Earnings: $10,000,000
Career Earnings: $32,607,624
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Brooklyn Nets

A productive point guard with major injury concerns, how he heals from his latest setback will ultimately determine his worth as a player.
Agent: Jim Tanner
2017/18 Earnings: $12,000,000
Career Earnings: $39,981,991
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
11.0 ppg, 3.4 rpg

Even on the wrong side of 30, Jeff Green can still run the floor with the best of them, as well as clean up on the offensive glass.
Agent: Roger Montgomery
2017/18 Earnings: $2,116,955
Career Earnings: $73,170,969
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Golden State Warriors
4.0 ppg, 1.5 apg

A young, athletic guard who can fill multiple positions as well as defend at a high level. Understandably hasn’t gotten much playing time on a stacked Warriors team.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2017/18 Earnings: $1,312,611
Career Earnings: $543,471
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
7.7 ppg, 8.1 apg

A true floor general with championship experience, Rajon Rondo can still dish out assists with the best of them. 
Agent: Bill Duffy
2017/18 Earnings: $6,300,000
Career Earnings: $84,282,884
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: Atlanta Hawks
10.7 ppg, 7.6 rpg

An athletic big man who can block shots, finish near the rim and who has recently extended his range to the three-point line.
Agent: Michael Silverman
2017/18 Earnings: $6,000,000
Career Earnings: $4,661,760
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
4.0 ppg, 4.1 rpg

Mobile center with upside and serious defensive ability. Though he hasn’t been a good fit with the Dallas Mavericks, his potential could still make him attractive to teams on the open market. 
Agent: Rich Paul
2017/18 Earnings: $4,187,599
Career Earnings: $14,329,730
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-2 / Team: Dallas Mavericks

An effective scorer and underrated defender who can aptly play either backcourt position. 
Agent: Jeff Austin
2017/18 Earnings: $3,028,410
Career Earnings: $4,190,389
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Utah Jazz
10.7 ppg, 2.8 rpg

A scorcher from beyond the arc, Wayne Ellington has taken his game to new heights over the past two seasons, proving that you can even run your second-unit offense around him.
Agent: Jim Tanner
2017/18 Earnings: $6,270,000
Career Earnings: $25,227,827
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Boston Celtics
11.2 ppg, 5.9 rpg

A veteran floor-spacing power forward who would fit nicely in any offensive scheme.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2017/18 Earnings: $6,000,000
Career Earnings: $67,753,372
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
5.1 ppg, 3.6 rpg

Would have been the perfect 1990s back-to-the-basket big man. Now, his lack of shooting and foot speed defensively greatly hamper his effectiveness.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2017/18 Earnings: $4,995,120
Career Earnings: $9,371,520

