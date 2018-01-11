NBA Free Agency 2018: The top players

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
1. Kevin Durant
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Golden State Warriors
26.3 ppg, 7.0 rbg, 5.2 apg
Still only 29 years old, Durant is just now entering his career peak. Will dominate for seasons to come.
2. LeBron James
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
27.2 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 8.2 apg
The best player in the game, James is showing little sign of slowing down even in his age-33 season.
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
25.9 ppg, 12.4 rpg, 5.0 apg
The most dominant big man in the league who has improved his maturity. DeMarcus Cousins’ newfound consistency is helping take his game to the next level.
4. Paul George
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
20.7 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 3.1 apg
One of the league’s top two-way wings, Paul George does a bit of everything on the floor, including score at a very healthy rate.
5. Chris Paul
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Houston Rockets
18.3 ppg, 9.3 apg
When healthy, Chris Paul is still arguably the top pure floor general in the game, with unmatched court vision and underrated scoring chops.
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-9 / Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
15.0 ppg, 3.3 apg
The diminutive point guard put up one of the most efficient high-scoring seasons ever in 2016-17. How he adapts to playing alongside LeBron James will help decide the size of his next contract.
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
11.9 ppg, 15.1 rpg
One of the NBA’s best rebounders, DeAndre Jordan can make any defense elite merely with his presence down low.
8. Aaron Gordon
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Orlando Magic
18.9 ppg, 7.9 rpg
Aaron Gordon is finally realizing his full potential now that he’s playing power forward, as well as knocking down the three ball more accurately.
9. Clint Capela
Restricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Houston Rockets
14.2 ppg, 11.1 rpg
Clint Capela has become one of the most efficient players in the NBA. He understands his limitations and plays to his strengths extremely well.
10. Jabari Parker
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
–
He can get buckets with the best of them, but will his knees ever be fully healthy?
11. Carmelo Anthony
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
17.6 ppg, 5.8 rpg
Still one of the league’s top basket-getters, Carmelo Anthony’s scoring prowess will allow him to age gracefully and be effective for years to come.
12. Avery Bradley
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-2 / Team: Detroit Pistons
15.4 ppg, 2.4 rpg
One of the top available shooting guards on the open market, Avery Bradley is a prototypical 3-and-D role player – with a bit of extra scoring ability to boot.
13. Nikola Mirotic
Team Option / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Chicago Bulls
17.4 ppg, 7.0 rpg
Floor-spacing power forward with quick feet defensively who has found new confidence this season, which has allowed him to begin reaching his full potential.
14. Zach LaVine
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Chicago Bulls
–
An athletic specimen who found his niche playing off the ball, Zach LaVine’s recovery from a torn ACL will determine the size of his next contract.
15. Enes Kanter
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: New York Knicks
13.4 ppg, 10.1 rpg
Excellent rebounder and finisher near the rim. His defensive shortcomings prevent him from making a bigger impact.
16. Derrick Favors
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Utah Jazz
12.5 ppg, 6.8 rpg
An experienced power forward with a respectable face-up game.
17. Dwyane Wade
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Cleveland
11.3 ppg, 3.8 apg
An aging-but-still-productive two-guard, Dwyane Wade has re-invented himself as an exceptional bench player.
18. Tyreke Evans
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Utah Jazz
19.9 ppg, 4.6 apg
An athletic combo guard enjoying a career season, Tyreke Evans’ newfound three-point shooting will make him awfully enticing on the open market this summer.
19. Brook Lopez
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
12.7 ppg, 4.1 rpg
A seven-footer with serious range, Brook Lopez can space the floor quite well for a player of his size.
20. Julius Randle
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
13.4 ppg, 7.0 rpg
A talented big man with still-untapped potential, Julius Randle is finally starting to find his place in the league.
21. Rodney Hood
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Utah Jazz
16.5 ppg, 1.8 rpg
An athletic wing who has improved his consistency as a sixth man. Averaging career marks in multiple categories.
22. Marcus Smart
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Boston Celtics
9.9 ppg, 4.8 apg
Likely the best defensive guard in the NBA, Marcus Smart can aptly guard positions one through four. His outstanding defense makes up for his struggles as a scorer.
23. Louis Williams
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-1 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
22.9 ppg, 4.9 apg
An uber-confident point-scorer, Lou Williams has been one of the league’s most efficient players for years. Still going strong at age 31.
24. Greg Monroe
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Phoenix Suns
10.3 ppg, 7.5 rpg
A beast in the low post with strong rebounding chops. Can still get buckets off the bench.
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
13.4 ppg, 4.9 rpg
A solid 3-and-D role player, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope would be a great complementary piece on any team.
26. Rudy Gay
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
11.5 ppg, 5.2 rpg
Recovered nicely from his Achilles injury. Can still be a serviceable scorer off the bench.
27. Trevor Ariza
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Houston Rockets
12.1 ppg, 4.8 rpg
A threat from beyond the arc and a defensive ace, Trevor Ariza remains an excellent role player.
28. Jusuf Nurkic
Restricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
14.6 ppg, 8.0 rpg
A bruising center with some passing chops, Jusuf Nurkic greatly improved his play as a member of the Blazers.
29. Elfrid Payton
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Orlando Magic
12.5 ppg, 6.5 apg
An athletic lead guard without a three-point shot. Has elite defensive potential.
30. Thaddeus Young
Player Option / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Indiana Pacers
11.7 ppg, 5.9 rpg
A quick power forward who can score effectively even if not much of a three-point shooter.
31. Kyle Anderson
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
8.2 ppg, 5.9 rpg
A wing with great size who can play some small-ball power forward, as well as distribute at an above-average rate.
32. Will Barton
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Denver Nuggets
14.5 ppg, 4.0 apg
One of the most consistent bench scorers in the league. Would provide a boost to anyone’s reserve unit.
33. Tony Parker
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
8.6 ppg, 4.1 apg
An aging point guard with dwindling athleticism and injury concerns, Tony Parker could still be productive as a reserve.
34. Austin Rivers
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
15.8 ppg, 3.6 apg
A streaky scorer but underrated defender, Austin Rivers is having a career season in 2017-18.
35. JJ Redick
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
17.3 ppg, 3.4 apg
One of the league’s top three-point shooters with loads of playoff experience.
36. Wesley Matthews
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
12.2 ppg, 3.2 rpg
A more-than-serviceable role player, Wesley Matthews knocks down threes and defends at a high level.
37. Dirk Nowitzki
Team Option / Power Forward / 7-0 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
12.5 ppg, 5.5 rpg
A future Hall of Famer who can still score at a somewhat efficient level, despite his advanced age.
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 0-0 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
6.8 ppg, 3.4 rpg
An above-average three-point shooter with the ability to defend multiple positions, Luc Richard Mbah a Moute has proven time and time again to be an exceptional role player.
39. Wilson Chandler
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Denver Nuggets
9.7 ppg, 5.4 rpg
A decent scorer, Wilson Chandler can still help teams in a more limited role.
40. Danny Green
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
8.6 ppg, 3.6 rpg
Would fit nicely on any team. Excellent 3-and-D shooting guard with championship experience.
41. Jeremy Lin
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
–
A productive point guard with major injury concerns, how he heals from his latest setback will ultimately determine his worth as a player.
42. Jeff Green
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
11.0 ppg, 3.4 rpg
Even on the wrong side of 30, Jeff Green can still run the floor with the best of them, as well as clean up on the offensive glass.
43. Patrick McCaw
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Golden State Warriors
4.0 ppg, 1.5 apg
A young, athletic guard who can fill multiple positions as well as defend at a high level. Understandably hasn’t gotten much playing time on a stacked Warriors team.
44. Rajon Rondo
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
7.7 ppg, 8.1 apg
A true floor general with championship experience, Rajon Rondo can still dish out assists with the best of them.
45. Dewayne Dedmon
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: Atlanta Hawks
10.7 ppg, 7.6 rpg
An athletic big man who can block shots, finish near the rim and who has recently extended his range to the three-point line.
46. Nerlens Noel
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
4.0 ppg, 4.1 rpg
Mobile center with upside and serious defensive ability. Though he hasn’t been a good fit with the Dallas Mavericks, his potential could still make him attractive to teams on the open market.
47. Seth Curry
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-2 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
–
An effective scorer and underrated defender who can aptly play either backcourt position.
48. Wayne Ellington
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Utah Jazz
10.7 ppg, 2.8 rpg
A scorcher from beyond the arc, Wayne Ellington has taken his game to new heights over the past two seasons, proving that you can even run your second-unit offense around him.
49. Ersan Ilyasova
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Boston Celtics
11.2 ppg, 5.9 rpg
A veteran floor-spacing power forward who would fit nicely in any offensive scheme.
50. Jahlil Okafor
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
5.1 ppg, 3.6 rpg
Would have been the perfect 1990s back-to-the-basket big man. Now, his lack of shooting and foot speed defensively greatly hamper his effectiveness.
