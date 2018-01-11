Trending stories: Brad Miller's marijuana business, Hassan Whiteside trade options, Kevin Durant and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
January 10 01:39 AM
Ex-Sacramento Kings center Brad Miller’s new company, CHC California City, broke ground Friday on its cannabis manufacturing facility in Kern County.
Shares
Despite Porzingis’ clutch play, Knicks fall to Bulls in double OT – via nydailynews.com
January 11 12:12 AM
The Knicks are now officially past the halfway of their season.
Shares
Bulls treat moms to NYC trip, win over Knicks – via espn.com
January 11 01:40 AM
In what is believed to be a league first, the Bulls organized a special trip for the players to take their moms on the team’s charter as they traveled to New York for their game against the Knicks.
Shares
Kevin Durant becomes 44th NBA player to score 20,000 career points – via mercurynews.com
January 10 11:43 PM
Warriors forward Kevin Durant achieved the milestone during Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Shares
Who is taking the big shot late? Heat prove yet again it doesn’t matter for them – via miamiherald.com
January 10 11:51 PM
Miami, now 18-7 in clutch games, had a lot of heroes late in Wednesday’s win over Indiana. Tyler Johnson buried a three-pointer to break a 97-all tie. Hassan Whiteside had a tip-in, Goran Dragic hit a pullup and Wayne Ellington made the decisive three.
Shares
Steph Curry called ankle sprain at practice a “freak accident” – via mercurynews.com
January 10 10:04 PM
Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter. OAKLAND – Steph Curry re-sprained his right ankle at Wednesday’s practice in what he described as a “f…
Shares
Sources: Lakers renege on deal with free agent – via espn.com
January 10 06:59 PM
After planning to sign Jamil Wilson to a 10-day deal, the Lakers reneged on the deal Wednesday after a TMZ report surfaced that a woman has filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court alleging she contracted an STD from Wilson while dating him.
Shares
Is Lonzo Ball even worth all the headaches for the Lakers? – via sports.yahoo.com
January 10 12:17 PM
Lonzo can’t shoot and his father won’t pipe down, but the lure of a potential franchise point guard is tough to ignore.
Shares
Suspensions, fines handed out to Heat, Raptors players after Tuesday’s altercations – via miamiherald.com
January 10 04:18 PM
Johnson, one of the Heat’s three captains who spent four seasons in Toronto before signing with Miami, came to blows with Ibaka, Toronto’s starting power forward, in the third quarter Tuesday night.
Shares
Andre Iguodala on his shooting: “I just suck” – via mercurynews.com
January 10 03:07 PM
Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter.OAKLAND — Usually, Andre Igudoala has cemented himself as the versatile and experienced forward that can do everyth…
Comments