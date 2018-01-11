Trending stories: Brad Miller's marijuana business, Hassan Whiteside trade options, Kevin Durant and more

Bulls treat moms to NYC trip, win over Knicks – via espn.com January 11 01:40 AM In what is believed to be a league first, the Bulls organized a special trip for the players to take their moms on the team’s charter as they traveled to New York for their game against the Knicks. Shares

Who is taking the big shot late? Heat prove yet again it doesn’t matter for them – via miamiherald.com January 10 11:51 PM Miami, now 18-7 in clutch games, had a lot of heroes late in Wednesday’s win over Indiana. Tyler Johnson buried a three-pointer to break a 97-all tie. Hassan Whiteside had a tip-in, Goran Dragic hit a pullup and Wayne Ellington made the decisive three. Shares

Steph Curry called ankle sprain at practice a “freak accident” – via mercurynews.com January 10 10:04 PM Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter. OAKLAND – Steph Curry re-sprained his right ankle at Wednesday’s practice in what he described as a “f… Shares

Sources: Lakers renege on deal with free agent – via espn.com January 10 06:59 PM After planning to sign Jamil Wilson to a 10-day deal, the Lakers reneged on the deal Wednesday after a TMZ report surfaced that a woman has filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court alleging she contracted an STD from Wilson while dating him. Shares

Suspensions, fines handed out to Heat, Raptors players after Tuesday’s altercations – via miamiherald.com January 10 04:18 PM Johnson, one of the Heat’s three captains who spent four seasons in Toronto before signing with Miami, came to blows with Ibaka, Toronto’s starting power forward, in the third quarter Tuesday night. Shares