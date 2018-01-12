USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Steve Clifford, Masai Ujiri, Jabari Parker and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

January 11 07:45 PM
Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford will return to the bench Wednesday against the Washington Wizards.

January 11 11:16 AM
It might be time to rethink America’s pastime.

January 12 04:20 AM
Building a system and culture is really hard. Everyone, including Luke Walton, wants to be the Spurs. But achieving that kind of structure is hard.

January 11 10:22 PM
The Cavaliers were destroyed by Toronto after suffering a similar beating Monday in Minneapolis.

January 11 10:15 PM
Kyrie Irving liked a video of LeBron James yelling at the Cleveland Cavaliers. What does it mean?

January 11 03:00 PM
Toronto has built and maintained a contender in the East while also developing one of the best young cores under the surface.

January 11 05:12 PM
After one of the season’s most explosive performances, is it crazy to wonder if the journeyman scorer merits All-Star consideration?

January 11 04:54 PM
When the Bucks informed us it would be a year before we saw Jabari Parker in uniform again, we should’ve taken them for their word.

January 11 03:34 PM
The All-Star Game revolution will not be televised.

January 11 03:03 PM
Steve Kerr’s squad has still played at a ridiculous rate when one of his core four takes a seat. All they need to do is make sure it’s just one.

January 11 11:33 AM
With Dirk Nowitzki, Pau Gasol, Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker winding down, the next generation of global talent is just getting started.

January 11 02:29 PM
Warriors guard Stephen Curry has taken the lead in NBA All-Star fan voting for the Western Conference, according to a league release.

