Trending stories: Steve Clifford, Masai Ujiri, Jabari Parker and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Observer exclusive: Charlotte Hornets’ Steve Clifford cleared to coach again – via charlotteobserver.com
January 11 07:45 PM
Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford will return to the bench Wednesday against the Washington Wizards.
Basketball overtakes baseball as America’s second-favorite sport with soccer gaining – via sports.yahoo.com
January 11 11:16 AM
It might be time to rethink America’s pastime.
January 12 04:20 AM
Building a system and culture is really hard. Everyone, including Luke Walton, wants to be the Spurs. But achieving that kind of structure is hard.
Cavaliers messy at season’s midpoint, lose 133-99 to Raptors – via cleveland.com
January 11 10:22 PM
The Cavaliers were destroyed by Toronto after suffering a similar beating Monday in Minneapolis.
Kyrie Irving liking angry LeBron James Instagram video: What does it mean? – via celticswire.usatoday.com
January 11 10:15 PM
Kyrie Irving liked a video of LeBron James yelling at the Cleveland Cavaliers. What does it mean?
The genius of Masai Ujiri and the shadow Raptors – via sbnation.com
January 11 03:00 PM
Toronto has built and maintained a contender in the East while also developing one of the best young cores under the surface.
Wait a second: Could Lou Williams really be an All-Star? – via sports.yahoo.com
January 11 05:12 PM
After one of the season’s most explosive performances, is it crazy to wonder if the journeyman scorer merits All-Star consideration?
Bucks forward Jabari Parker expected to return before the All-Star break – via sports.yahoo.com
January 11 04:54 PM
When the Bucks informed us it would be a year before we saw Jabari Parker in uniform again, we should’ve taken them for their word.
NBA won’t budge on televising All-Star Game draft, which seems crazy – via sports.yahoo.com
January 11 03:34 PM
The All-Star Game revolution will not be televised.
What makes Warriors go from super villains to far from golden – via nbcsports.com
January 11 03:03 PM
Steve Kerr’s squad has still played at a ridiculous rate when one of his core four takes a seat. All they need to do is make sure it’s just one.
International exchange: The next wave of international stars is here – via sports.yahoo.com
January 11 11:33 AM
With Dirk Nowitzki, Pau Gasol, Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker winding down, the next generation of global talent is just getting started.
Stephen Curry leads Western Conference in All-Star voting – via mercurynews.com
January 11 02:29 PM
Warriors guard Stephen Curry has taken the lead in NBA All-Star fan voting for the Western Conference, according to a league release.
