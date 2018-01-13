Trending stories: Kawhi Leonard injury, Kevin Durant, Dennis Smith and more

Cavs keep pulling us back in – via espn.com January 12 04:47 PM Brian Windhorst, Andrew Han, Brandon Lowe and Tim MacMahon on the Cavs’ losses (4:40), if it’s time to panic in Cleveland (18:00), really reckless trade speculation (28:10) and figuring out Boogie’s future (37:40). Plus, Kevin Pelton and Kevin Arnovitz discuss the demography and makeup of the NBA fan (57:40). Shares

LeBron James and the Cavaliers aren't on the same page of their 'agendas' – via sports.yahoo.com January 12 04:12 PM LeBron James put the Cavaliers on notice, but it may be fair to start wondering who in Cleveland will put LeBron on notice. Or if Cavs coach Tyronn Lue just did.

Steve Kerr takes big-picture approach to Warriors' title pursuits – via chicagotribune.com January 12 05:24 PM Warriors coach and former Bulls hero Steve Kerr uses the benefit of experience to guide his franchise's title pursuits.

International exchange: The next wave of international stars is here – via sports.yahoo.com January 11 11:33 AM With Dirk Nowitzki, Pau Gasol, Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker winding down, the next generation of global talent is just getting started.

'Infectious' energy, quickness, toughness. The many ways Bam Adebayo is being felt – via miamiherald.com January 12 02:00 PM Spoelstra calls Adebayo's energy, quickness and toughness off the bench "infectious." Hassan Whiteside (7-0, 265) has started to show more of those elements of late perhaps in part because of the emergence of the 6-10, 255-pound rookie.

Raptors exec Ujiri critical of Trump over remark – via espn.com January 12 04:41 PM Raptors president Masai Ujiri, born and raised in Nigeria, was critical of President Trump over his reported recent remark about Haiti and some African nations. "I don't think it's fair, and I don't think it's what inspiring leadership can be," he said.