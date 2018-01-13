Trending stories: Kawhi Leonard injury, Kevin Durant, Dennis Smith and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
We wish on the same stars – via sbnation.com
January 12 08:21 AM
Cavs keep pulling us back in – via espn.com
January 12 04:47 PM
Brian Windhorst, Andrew Han, Brandon Lowe and Tim MacMahon on the Cavs’ losses (4:40), if it’s time to panic in Cleveland (18:00), really reckless trade speculation (28:10) and figuring out Boogie’s future (37:40). Plus, Kevin Pelton and Kevin Arnovitz discuss the demography and makeup of the NBA fan (57:40).
Rookie Dennis Smith Jr. is taking lead for Mavericks, between ‘Black Mirror’ episodes – via cbssports.com
January 12 11:19 AM
The sky’s the limit for Smith’s potential as he adjusts to the NBA … and life as a pro
The genius of Masai Ujiri and the shadow Raptors – via sbnation.com
January 11 03:00 PM
Toronto has built and maintained a contender in the East while also developing one of the best young cores under the surface.
Leonard says he’s hopeful he can return soon – via mysanantonio.com
January 12 12:53 PM
The Spurs star forward says his shoulder injury is not serious.
LeBron James and the Cavaliers aren’t on the same page of their ‘agendas’ – via sports.yahoo.com
January 12 04:12 PM
LeBron James put the Cavaliers on notice, but it may be fair to start wondering who in Cleveland will put LeBron on notice. Or if Cavs coach Tyronn Lue just did.
Steve Kerr takes big-picture approach to Warriors’ title pursuits – via chicagotribune.com
January 12 05:24 PM
Warriors coach and former Bulls hero Steve Kerr uses the benefit of experience to guide his franchise’s title pursuits.
Kevin Durant: I don’t want to be captain and draft All-Stars – via nba.nbcsports.com
January 12 07:25 PM
Warriors teammate Stephen Curry wants the job
International exchange: The next wave of international stars is here – via sports.yahoo.com
January 11 11:33 AM
With Dirk Nowitzki, Pau Gasol, Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker winding down, the next generation of global talent is just getting started.
Tyronn Lue addressed ‘agendas’ with Cavaliers before Friday’s game – via cleveland.com
January 12 06:04 PM
Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said Friday that he addressed his “agendas” comment with his players.
‘Infectious’ energy, quickness, toughness. The many ways Bam Adebayo is being felt – via miamiherald.com
January 12 02:00 PM
Spoelstra calls Adebayo’s energy, quickness and toughness off the bench “infectious.” Hassan Whiteside (7-0, 265) has started to show more of those elements of late perhaps in part because of the emergence of the 6-10, 255-pound rookie.
Raptors exec Ujiri critical of Trump over remark – via espn.com
January 12 04:41 PM
Raptors president Masai Ujiri, born and raised in Nigeria, was critical of President Trump over his reported recent remark about Haiti and some African nations. “I don’t think it’s fair, and I don’t think it’s what inspiring leadership can be,” he said.
Report: LaVar Ball was right, the Lakers don’t support Luke Walton – via sports.yahoo.com
January 12 04:58 PM
NBA coaches may have labeled LaVar Ball’s criticism of Lakers coach Luke Walton as “irrational nonsense,” but behind closed doors executives are wondering if Ball was right.
