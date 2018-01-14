Trending stories: Ramon Sessions, DeMar DeRozan and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
The New York Knicks will waive point guard Ramon Sessions – via espn.com
January 13 11:13 AM
Ime Udoka on alleged Trump remarks: Pretty frequent of the way he talks – via mysanantonio.com
January 13 09:58 PM
Trump’s view of Africa is not what WNBA’s Chiney Ogwumike sees – via nydailynews.com
January 13 06:33 PM
Chinenye Ogwumike thinks of herself as the underachiever in the family. And she’s only partially kidding.
Five observations from the Warriors’ 127-125 win in Toronto – via theathletic.com
January 14 02:03 AM
TORONTO — Here are five observations from a wild Warriors’ 127-125 win here on Saturday night.
DeMar DeRozan: I would have requested trade from Raptors if they traded Kyle Lowry – via nba.nbcsports.com
January 13 11:01 PM
DeRozan also says he and Lowry didn’t talk their first season in Toronto
After losing Dion Waiters, Heat getting Justise Winslow back. What will his role be? – via miamiherald.com
January 13 03:08 PM
Justise Winslow, who missed the past 14 games with a left knee strain, is expected to return to action on Sunday when the Miami Heat takes on the Milwaukee Bucks.
Irving, Redick and Brown agree one rim was crooked during Celtics-76ers London game – via cbssports.com
January 13 03:05 PM
A crooked rim would help explain the lopsided shooting stats per half for each team
Gameday: What have Kings learned since last loss vs Clippers? – via nbcsports.com
January 13 01:38 PM
The Kings are facing the Clippers for the second time in three days and are looking for a much better result than last time…
