Bradley Beal, John Wall have worst fourth-quarter shooting accuracy

Washington Wizards guards Bradley Beal and John Wall are absolutely prolific scorers but they have both struggled towards the end of games.

Among players who have taken at least four field goals per game in the fourth quarter this season, Beal (33.2 percent) and Wall (35.7 percent) have the lowest field goal percentage in the league. Their combined accuracy (34.1 percent) is not much to write home about for Washington.

Bradley Beal in the fourth quarter (Last 6 games)

3.0 points, 2/24 FG and 0/11 from deep — Kevin Parrish Jr (@KevinParrishJr) January 15, 2018

During the last seven games, the final quarter has been particularly hard for Beal. He shot 3-for-27 (11.1 percent) and is 0-for-14 from three-point range in this stretch.

This has dipped for both players in clutch time when the point differential is within five points during the last five minutes of the game.

Beal (30.0 percent) and Wall (32.7 percent) also have the two worst field-goal percentages in the league during clutch time among those with at least 2.3 clutch shot attempts per game.

Despite their struggles, both of their usage rates spike when the point differential is within five points during the final five minutes of the game. Scott Brooks has commented on the struggles from his two best players as the clock nears the final buzzer (via FanSided):

“Teams are loading up on John Wall and Bradley Beal, and they should. They’re forcing us to make the extra pass. We’re taking some good shots, but maybe we could look for some better shots.”

Brooks is absolutely right as the team has looked abysmal when it matters most.

The Wizards have been outscored by 9.8 points per 100 possession during clutch time. Washington has the second-worst true shooting percentage in the Eastern Conference during clutch time as well.