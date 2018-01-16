Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon available to trade for teams who need a big man

The Atlanta Hawks will reportedly make starting center Dewayne Dedmon available for acquisition before the upcoming NBA trade deadline.

Mark Deeks provided details on what he learned about the 7-footer who played college basketball for the USC Trojans (via GiveMeSport):

“The Atlanta Hawks are trying to trade Dewayne Dedmon. While it appears to not have been reported prior, it nonetheless will (or should) come as no surprise to Hawks fans to know that.”

Dedmon, 28, is currently under contract for $6.0 million and has a player option for $6.3 million next season.

According to the report, however, Dedmon will assuredly opt out of his deal because he is underpaid for a starting big man in the NBA. The Hawks will likely want to trade him “before he gets expensive” this offseason.

Teams who project to be in the postseason like the Milwaukee Bucks, Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers should all be seriously considered in the mix for his services.

One suggested trade offer would be 21-year-old forward DJ Wilson and 21-year-old guard Rashad Vaughn. This would give Atlanta two former first-round picks while the Bucks would have a big man capable of helping them immediately.

Dedmon has had tremendous success as the roll man in a pick-and-roll offense. Among those with as many opportunities during the 2015-16 season, he was the second-most efficient player (1.38 points per possession) on the play type in the NBA.

The Bucks have been the most efficient team in the Eastern Conference for roll men in the PnR offense this season. The frequency, however, is in the Bottom 5 of the league. Dedmon can help as a rotation player and fringe starter for most teams.