Trending stories: Rockets vs. Clippers, MLK and more

Sources: Rockets push into Clips’ locker room – via espn.com
January 16 02:04 AM
Houston’s James Harden, Trevor Ariza and Gerald Green pushed into the LA Clippers’ locker room Monday night looking to confront Austin Rivers after the Rockets’ 113-102 loss, league sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Mavs players discuss and react to Martin Luther King Jr.’s impact and legacy on MLK Day – Official Website of the Dallas Mavericks – via mavs.com
January 15 11:08 AM
DALLAS – One of the most iconic figures in the world will be honored today when America observes Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Dr. King was a civil right
January 15 12:35 PM
Chris Paul is a basketball drill sergeant who demands the same kind of determination and commitment he gives, a leadership style that hasn’t always meshed with teammates.
January 15 10:22 AM
MEMPHIS — Swin Cash, a woman I've always admired and liked from afar, physically reached out Sunday afternoon. I needed her. I needed someone, for I was no longer functioning.
I was standing on
Adam Silver says NBA will not be ‘deterred’ by Donald Trump’s alleged remarks – via sports.yahoo.com
January 15 02:44 PM
NBA commissioner Adam Silver stood in support of Raptors president Masai Ujiri and several players who blasted President Donald Trump.
Thunder Buddies podcast: Westbrook tossed as OKC avoids a loss – via newsok.com
January 16 01:32 AM
JAN 15, 2018 – The Thunder came out flat to start, but Russell Westbrook might have been a little too fired up by the end. The Thunder Buddies breakdown an uninspired win against the Kings.
NBA coaches reflect on Dr. King’s legacy and what it means to play on MLK Day – via theundefeated.com
January 15 10:05 AM
San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was a basketball player at the Air Force Academy on April 4, 1968, the day civil rights movement leader Dr. Martin Luther…
Cleveland Cavaliers still have plenty of questions facing them in Warriors matchup – via cleveland.com
January 15 02:52 PM
Heading into Monday night’s game, this matchup, when it comes to the Cavaliers’ long-term chances of pulling an upset, is still shrouded in uncertainty.
Tarik Black holds on to lessons from National Civil Rights Museum – via theundefeated.com
January 15 12:44 PM
Houston Rockets forward Tarik Black grew up in Memphis, Tennessee, and spent much of his childhood at the National Civil Rights Museum, where his mother, Judith…
Dennis Smith Jr. proving he isn’t the player his pre-draft rep suggested he was – via sports.yahoo.com
January 15 12:04 PM
Dennis Smith Jr. is averaging 19.3 points in his last three games. When Dennis Smith Jr. sat down for pre-draft meetings, everyone attempted to delve into his character. “It could’ve been people that were on my side, my staff, putting out bad, negative rumors,” Smith told Yahoo Sports.
LeBron James said Cavaliers ‘not ready for playoffs’ ahead of Warriors game – via cleveland.com
January 15 12:18 PM
Tonight’s Cavaliers-Warriors rematch is indeed the first look for everyone at Isaiah Thomas in a Cleveland uniform against Golden State, but LeBron James said no one should look at this game as a true gauge of where his team will be come playoff time.
