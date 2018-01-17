Trending stories: Cavs' issues, Jo Jo White, Paul Pierce and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Hall of Famer and Celtics legend Jo Jo White dies at age 71 – via sports.yahoo.com
January 16 08:22 PM
Celtics legend Jo Jo White, who helped the franchise return to glory in the 1970s after Bill Russell’s retirement, lost his battle with cancer at age 71.
Shares
Marc Stein Newsletter – The New York Times – via nytimes.com
December 20 11:57 AM
Marc Stein has covered Jordan. He’s covered Kobe. And LeBron vs. the Warriors. Go behind the N.B.A.’s curtain with the league’s foremost expert.
Shares
Pierce: Guilt behind Celtics’ try at sharing night – via espn.com
January 16 10:54 PM
Paul Pierce will be the lone former Celtic honored when his jersey is retired on Feb. 11, and he says the only reason Isaiah Thomas nearly got a tribute of his own on that night is due to the franchise’s guilt over trading Thomas to Cleveland.
Shares
Stephen Curry edges LeBron James, Kevin Durant among NBA’s top-selling jerseys – via sports.yahoo.com
January 16 04:02 PM
Warriors superstar Stephen Curry leads the league in one popularity contest — jersey sales, where he edges LeBron James and Kevin Durant.
Shares
Jazz make it official: Thabo Sefolosha to have knee surgery, done for season – via nba.nbcsports.com
January 16 06:59 PM
This does not help the slim hopes of the Jazz to climb back into the playoff race.
Shares
Kings to rest veterans, proceed with youth movement – via amicohoops.net
January 16 10:55 AM
Now that the Sacramento Kings own the worst record in the Western Conference (13-30) through 43 games, the franchise is finally ready for the youth movement to take over. Kings coach Dave Joerger told reporters Monday after the team’s loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder the plan is for veterans George Hill, Garrett Temple, Kosta Koufos,…
Shares
Let’s fill out my NBA All-Star ballot – via sbnation.com
January 16 02:00 PM
My NBA All-Star starter votes are in. The List explains how I made my starter choices for the 2018 game.
Shares
How? Why? In 2018, the Warriors have been borderline zen – via nbcsports.com
January 16 02:11 PM
Since the new year turned, the Warriors have played eight games and amassed only three technicals…
Shares
After another Cleveland loss, is Cavs’ rivalry with Warriors already over? – via sports.yahoo.com
January 16 10:51 AM
Unless the trade deadline passes and the Cleveland Cavaliers haven’t made a significant roster move and until Isaiah Thomas works out the final kinks while recovering from his hip injury, it would be best to resist the impulse to overreact and proclaim this rivalry over with the Golden State Warriors
Shares
Cavaliers players send anonymous message to front office: We need help – via sports.yahoo.com
January 16 11:59 AM
Several “prominent” Cavaliers anonymously shared their concerns that the team is not equipped to recover from its current January swoon.
Shares
Rockets lose to Clippers in heated affair – via houstonchronicle.com
January 16 08:52 AM
LOS ANGELES – Having seen what Blake Griffin can do to innocent rims far too often, Chris Paul was not about to let it happen again.
Comments