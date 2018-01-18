Hawks' Dennis Schroder is having opposite success on offense, defense

Dennis Schroder, the 24-year-old point guard for the Atlanta Hawks, has become a fascinating player to watch develop during his career.

Dennis Schroder dished 15 AST without committing a turnover in the @ATLHawks' win last night! He is the first Hawks player in 23 years to produce that many AST without a turnover. pic.twitter.com/zQ3zpOqYzU — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) January 18, 2018

Last night, he recorded 15 assists without turning the ball over for the Hawks.

This has been a theme all year for Schroder, whose assist rate (36.4 percent) is the fifth-best among players who have logged at least 32 minutes per game. His assist-to-turnover pace (2.61) is also the third-best among guards with as many minutes played.

As a scorer, he has also proven successful on mid-range shot attempts. He is shooting 98-of-217 (45.2 percent) from this zone, which ranks seventh-best among those with at least 150 attempts.

His accuracy on shots from within eight feet and sixteen feet of the basket (48.8 percent) is the third-best among those with as many opportunities. He leads all player in field goals made (77) from between fifteen and nineteen feet of the basket.

Dennis Schroder currently ranks 95th out of 96 PGs on defense according to ESPN’s Real Plus/Minus. That’s not new. In 4 of his 5 seasons he’s been one of the worst defensive PGs in the league according to RPM. 2017: 95/96

2016: 72/78

2015: **19/63**

2014: 53/57

2013: 49/49 — Ben Falk (@bencfalk) January 18, 2018

However, Schroder has remained a defensive liability for the Hawks. His defensive rating on ESPN’s Real Plus-Minus is behind every point guard in the NBA besides Emanuel Mudiay.

Atlanta has allowed 111.3 points per 100 possessions when he is on the court, which is the most out of anyone on the squad. His block rate (2.6 percent) is the second-lowest in the league among those who have played as many minutes.

Opposing shooters have had significantly more success when he is guarding them. The difference in field goal percentage on shot attempts less than 10 feet from the basket when he is their defender compared to when he is not is worse than all but all but one player in the league.

Expect the guard to spend a tremendous amount of his effort and attention working on fixing his defensive efficiency moving forward.