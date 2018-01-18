Eric Gordon is not shooting well on his most frequent three-point shot

Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon has had increased playing time due to injuries from his teammates, which has meant more shot attempts.

How is Eric Gordon shooting under 34% from three? — Ry (@JustRyCole) January 18, 2018

The Rockets have taken more shots from beyond the arc than any other team in the league so far this season. Unfortunately for Gordon, he has had his worst three-point percentage since 2013.

He is the reigning Three-Point Contest Champion and once shot over 44 percent from long distance so the recent trend is worrisome.

Gordon, 29, has averaged a career-high 9.6 three-point attempts per game this season. Nearly all of those (8.2) have come from above the break but this is an area where he has struggled. The guard is shooting 106-of-329 (32.2 percent) on shots from this part of the court.

That’s more attempts than anyone in the league except teammate James Harden (357) – who has been significantly more accurate. In fact, among those who average more than five attempts per game from this zone, Gordon has been less accurate than everyone except for one player.

We’re talking about the same player who was 120-of-263 (45.6 percent) from this area in 2014-15. This was the second-most accurate among those with as many opportunities. The season prior he ranked fifth-most accurate in field goal percentage from this zone and the following year he was the sixth-most accurate.

But each season he has played in the league, he has taken between three and just over five field goal attempts from above the arc. During his first year in Houston, that rate suddenly jumped to 7.6 attempts per game.

With the increased expectations from his as a threat from outside, his shot selection could use some work. If he diversified his options and took more corner three-pointers, he might have even more success for the Rockets.