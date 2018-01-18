Trending stories: Anthony Davis rumors, Kawhi Leonard and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Spurs shutting down Kawhi Leonard indefinitely – via mysanantonio.com
January 17 02:03 PM
Kawhi Leonard’s season of starts and stops came to another grinding halt Wednesday, as the Spurs announced they will again shut down their injured All-Star forward for an “indefinite period.”
Jo Jo White was a classy fixture in Boston – The Boston Globe – via bostonglobe.com
January 17 01:43 PM
He was a prince, always walking with class and dignity, never fully acknowledging his greatness
Whiteside dominates as Heat beats Bucks – via miamiherald.com
January 17 10:42 PM
Hassan Whiteside had his best game of the season as Miami beat Milwaukee for the second time in four days.
Steve Kerr believed in Fred Hoiberg’s coaching chops, then and now – via chicagotribune.com
January 17 08:00 PM
Warriors coach Steve Kerr recognizes Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg’s talent. He wouldn’t be borrowing some of Hoiberg’s offensive sets if he didn’t.
Alvin Gentry: Anthony Davis is not walking through Celtics’ door – via bostonherald.com
January 17 04:35 PM
WALTHAM — The Celtics and Pelicans have yet to engage in any discussions regarding a trade for Anthony Davis, but, in a Herald exclusive, New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry set the price for a potential transaction between the clubs.“I know there’s been rumors about Boston trying to trade for him or whatever,” said Gentry, “and my response to that is, yeah, we’ll trade him.
The 2008 Celtics, as petty as ever: ‘What has [Isaiah Thomas] done?’ – via sports.yahoo.com
January 17 01:38 PM
The 2008 Boston Celtics are a prideful and petty bunch, and they earned that right.
Ex-Clippers players really don’t seem to like Austin Rivers all that much – via sports.yahoo.com
January 17 04:55 PM
First, it was Glen “Big Baby” Davis. Then, Chris Paul. And now, Matt Barnes.
Derrick Rose thinks he’ll play for the Cavaliers Thursday against Orlando Magic – via cleveland.com
January 17 01:19 PM
Derrick Rose said he thinks he’s “a go” to play for the Cavaliers Thursday against the Orlando Magic in what would be his first game since Nov. 7.
January 17 10:42 AM
JAN 16, 2018 – The league has been primed for a player/official fallout for some time, with fault falling neither on the All-Stars or the referees.
Meet the NBA’s best frenemies: corner 3 shooters and opposing benches – via sbnation.com
December 01 09:49 AM
NBA players take us inside the delightful game within the game that happens when someone shoots a corner 3 in front of the enemy’s bench.
Rockets guard James Harden upgraded to questionable to play vs. Minnesota – via houstonchronicle.com
January 17 09:54 AM
Rockets guard James Harden was upgraded to questionable to play against the Timberwolves after missing seven games with a strained left hamstring. The Rockets have gone 4-3 without Harden since he left the game Dec. 31.
