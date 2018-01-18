Trending stories: Anthony Davis rumors, Kawhi Leonard and more

Whiteside dominates as Heat beats Bucks – via miamiherald.com January 17 10:42 PM Hassan Whiteside had his best game of the season as Miami beat Milwaukee for the second time in four days. Shares

Alvin Gentry: Anthony Davis is not walking through Celtics' door – via bostonherald.com January 17 04:35 PM WALTHAM — The Celtics and Pelicans have yet to engage in any discussions regarding a trade for Anthony Davis, but, in a Herald exclusive, New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry set the price for a potential transaction between the clubs."I know there's been rumors about Boston trying to trade for him or whatever," said Gentry, "and my response to that is, yeah, we'll trade him.

Derrick Rose thinks he'll play for the Cavaliers Thursday against Orlando Magic – via cleveland.com January 17 01:19 PM Derrick Rose said he thinks he's "a go" to play for the Cavaliers Thursday against the Orlando Magic in what would be his first game since Nov. 7.

Exploring the NBA's role in its strained player-official relationship – via newsok.com January 17 10:42 AM JAN 16, 2018 – The league has been primed for a player/official fallout for some time, with fault falling neither on the All-Stars or the referees.

Meet the NBA's best frenemies: corner 3 shooters and opposing benches – via sbnation.com December 01 09:49 AM NBA players take us inside the delightful game within the game that happens when someone shoots a corner 3 in front of the enemy's bench.