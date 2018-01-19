USA Today Sports

Trending stories: All-Star vote, Austin Rivers, John Collins and more

Trending stories: All-Star vote, Austin Rivers, John Collins and more

Social Media

Trending stories: All-Star vote, Austin Rivers, John Collins and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

January 18 07:38 PM
Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge will be relying on coaches to vote him into his sixth All-Star game

Shares

January 18 02:29 PM
Jimmy Butler trudged off of the court after the Timberwolves’ worst loss of the season, spasms…

Shares

January 18 02:38 PM
Chris Paul didn’t start anything, there was no decoy, and the “secret tunnel” isn’t secret. Here’s what really happened.

Shares

January 17 10:57 AM
Atlanta Hawks big man John Collins discusses his childhood, adjustment from college to the NBA, Atlanta’s culture, his rookie duties and more.

Shares

January 18 07:48 PM
With Orlando in town Thursday night, LeBron James delivered a little magic of his own.

Shares

January 18 07:22 PM

Here are the rules for team captains LeBron James (Eastern Conference) and Stephen Curry (West) to choose their rosters for the 2018 All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

* Starters (First Round

Shares

January 18 06:05 PM
CLEVELAND, Ohio — LeBron James was the top vote getter for the 67th NBA All-Star game and as a result will pick his team from a pool of players selected to the game. James, 33, will start for the East…

Shares

January 18 02:20 PM
His shot selection is eerily similar to that of his former teammate.

Shares

January 18 01:33 PM
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard is no longer on a strict vegan diet after it became counterproductive. Lillard, a guest on the ESPN Hoop Collective’…

Shares

January 18 01:02 PM
Harry Giles, the former top prospect in high school, entered the NBA Draft with two torn ACLs but his potential was too hard to pass up…

Shares

October 21 06:30 AM
NBA players are literally freezing themselves to recover from injuries, reduce soreness and improve their performance. This is an in-depth look at cryotherapy.

Shares

January 17 01:27 PM
The Boston Celtics will not interrupt The Truth’s big night with a tribute video for Isaiah Thomas.

Shares

January 18 10:39 AM
Austin Rivers knows what you think about him — spoiled, cocky, entitled, bust. But that big chip on his shoulder? He says that’s how he’s made it this far.

Shares

, Social Media

,

RELATED ARTICLES

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home