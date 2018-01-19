Trending stories: All-Star vote, Austin Rivers, John Collins and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Spurs notebook: Aldridge denied All-Star starting nod – via expressnews.com
January 18 07:38 PM
Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge will be relying on coaches to vote him into his sixth All-Star game
Shares
‘For these guys, I’m putting my body on the line’: Jimmy… – via theathletic.com
January 18 02:29 PM
Jimmy Butler trudged off of the court after the Timberwolves’ worst loss of the season, spasms…
Shares
The Rockets-Clippers locker room ‘fight’ didn’t happen quite like we thought – via sbnation.com
January 18 02:38 PM
Chris Paul didn’t start anything, there was no decoy, and the “secret tunnel” isn’t secret. Here’s what really happened.
Shares
Atlanta Hawks’ John Collins on his military childhood, NBA adjustment, Atlanta culture, rookie duties and more – via hoopshype.com
January 17 10:57 AM
Atlanta Hawks big man John Collins discusses his childhood, adjustment from college to the NBA, Atlanta’s culture, his rookie duties and more.
Shares
LeBron James throws magical no-look, behind-the-back pass between Aaron Gordon’s legs (video) – via cleveland.com
January 18 07:48 PM
With Orlando in town Thursday night, LeBron James delivered a little magic of his own.
Shares
How the NBA All-Star draft works – via nba.com
January 18 07:22 PM
Here are the rules for team captains LeBron James (Eastern Conference) and Stephen Curry (West) to choose their rosters for the 2018 All-Star Game in Los Angeles.
* Starters (First Round
Shares
LeBron James gets most NBA All-Star votes, earns right to pick teams in playground draft – via cleveland.com
January 18 06:05 PM
CLEVELAND, Ohio — LeBron James was the top vote getter for the 67th NBA All-Star game and as a result will pick his team from a pool of players selected to the game. James, 33, will start for the East…
Shares
Kristaps Porzingis Is Doing His Best Carmelo Anthony Impression – via fivethirtyeight.com
January 18 02:20 PM
His shot selection is eerily similar to that of his former teammate.
Shares
Damian Lillard ends strict vegan diet Trail Blazers guard says he was losing too much weight – via theundefeated.com
January 18 01:33 PM
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard is no longer on a strict vegan diet after it became counterproductive. Lillard, a guest on the ESPN Hoop Collective’…
Shares
Kings shut down first-round pick Harry Giles for entire 2017-18 season – via nbcsports.com
January 18 01:02 PM
Harry Giles, the former top prospect in high school, entered the NBA Draft with two torn ACLs but his potential was too hard to pass up…
Shares
How NBA players take care of their bodies: Part 1 – Cryotherapy – via hoopshype.com
October 21 06:30 AM
NBA players are literally freezing themselves to recover from injuries, reduce soreness and improve their performance. This is an in-depth look at cryotherapy.
Shares
3 truths about Paul Pierce’s Celtics tribute brouhaha – via sbnation.com
January 17 01:27 PM
The Boston Celtics will not interrupt The Truth’s big night with a tribute video for Isaiah Thomas.
Shares
Austin Rivers has heard it all, and now he’s firing back – via espn.com
January 18 10:39 AM
Austin Rivers knows what you think about him — spoiled, cocky, entitled, bust. But that big chip on his shoulder? He says that’s how he’s made it this far.
Comments