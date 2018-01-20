Trending stories: Kemba Walker, George Hill, Zach Randolph and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Sources: Hornets open to trading PG Walker – via espn.com
January 19 09:58 AM
The Hornets have been encouraging teams to make offers for Kemba Walker and are willing to use the All-Star point guard to incentivize a trade that includes one of Charlotte’s less desirable contracts, sources told ESPN.
Steve Clifford on Kemba Walker – via charlotteobserver.com
January 19 03:03 PM
@hornets coach Steve Clifford on report team has put Kemba Walker on the trading block.
Memphis pays tribute to Zach Randolph as he returns to FedEx Forum – via nba.nbcsports.com
January 19 10:31 PM
Randolph has earned this.
Trail Blazers hire former referee Don Vaden as a consultant – via nbcsports.com
January 19 10:15 PM
The longtime referee has already helped Zach Collins, Ed Davis and Damian Lillard.
Spoelstra says defense cost Heat in Brooklyn – via sun-sentinel.com
January 19 10:37 PM
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says poor defense cost his team in Brooklyn.
Whiteside says blowing 16-point lead inexcusable – via sun-sentinel.com
January 19 10:36 PM
Heat center Hassan Whiteside says the blowing of the 16-point lead in Brooklyn was inexcusable.
Heat blow 16-point lead, fall 101-95 in Brooklyn – via sun-sentinel.com
January 19 09:59 PM
The Miami Heat blow a 16-point third-quarter lead in a road loss to the Brooklyn Nets, unable to cash in a big night from Hassan Whiteside.
Why Charlotte Hornets’ Kemba Walker had an emotional response to trade rumors – via charlotteobserver.com
January 19 05:37 PM
Point guard Kemba Walker reacted with emotion to reports the Charlotte Hornets have made him available in trades.
Sources: Cavs expressing interest in deal for Kings guard George Hill – via sports.yahoo.com
January 19 04:27 PM
George Hill is shooting 45.6 percent from 3-point range this season. In an effort to bolster their backcourt situation, the Cleveland Cavaliers are expressing interest in a trade for Sacramento Kings guard George Hill, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Cleveland has emerged as an interested suitor,
The Warriors and Rockets aren’t as similar as you think —… – via theathletic.com
January 19 12:06 PM
HOUSTON — Steve Kerr gets several versions of the same question in media scrums all over the…
Pistons’ Jon Leuer to undergo season-ending surgery – via nba.nbcsports.com
January 19 03:11 PM
Detroit reportedly applied for disabled-player exception
What a Kemba Walker trade would mean for future of Hornets and their star guard – via cbssports.com
January 19 03:10 PM
If Charlotte indeed moves its star guard, there’s going to be more people impacted than just Kemba
Miami Heat’s Hassan Whiteside gets a surprise during special ceremony at his high school – via miamiherald.com
January 19 02:52 PM
The Heat’s Hassan Whiteside had his jersey retired Thursday by his former high school in New Jersey. He said it ‘meant a lot’ when coach Erik Spoelstra showed up.
