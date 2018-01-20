Trending stories: Kemba Walker, George Hill, Zach Randolph and more

Steve Clifford on Kemba Walker – via charlotteobserver.com January 19 03:03 PM @hornets coach Steve Clifford on report team has put Kemba Walker on the trading block. Shares

Spoelstra says defense cost Heat in Brooklyn – via sun-sentinel.com January 19 10:37 PM Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says poor defense cost his team in Brooklyn. Shares

Whiteside says blowing 16-point lead inexcusable – via sun-sentinel.com January 19 10:36 PM Heat center Hassan Whiteside says the blowing of the 16-point lead in Brooklyn was inexcusable. Shares

Heat blow 16-point lead, fall 101-95 in Brooklyn – via sun-sentinel.com January 19 09:59 PM The Miami Heat blow a 16-point third-quarter lead in a road loss to the Brooklyn Nets, unable to cash in a big night from Hassan Whiteside. Shares