Trending stories: Kemba Walker, George Hill, Zach Randolph and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

January 19 09:58 AM
The Hornets have been encouraging teams to make offers for Kemba Walker and are willing to use the All-Star point guard to incentivize a trade that includes one of Charlotte’s less desirable contracts, sources told ESPN.

Steve Clifford on Kemba Walker – via charlotteobserver.com

January 19 03:03 PM
@hornets coach Steve Clifford on report team has put Kemba Walker on the trading block.

January 19 10:31 PM
Randolph has earned this.

January 19 10:15 PM
The longtime referee has already helped Zach Collins, Ed Davis and Damian Lillard.

January 19 10:37 PM
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says poor defense cost his team in Brooklyn.

January 19 10:36 PM
Heat center Hassan Whiteside says the blowing  of the 16-point lead in Brooklyn was inexcusable.

January 19 09:59 PM
The Miami Heat blow a 16-point third-quarter lead in a road loss to the Brooklyn Nets, unable to cash in a big night from Hassan Whiteside.

January 19 05:37 PM
Point guard Kemba Walker reacted with emotion to reports the Charlotte Hornets have made him available in trades.

January 19 04:27 PM
George Hill is shooting 45.6 percent from 3-point range this season. In an effort to bolster their backcourt situation, the Cleveland Cavaliers are expressing interest in a trade for Sacramento Kings guard George Hill, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Cleveland has emerged as an interested suitor,

January 19 12:06 PM
HOUSTON — Steve Kerr gets several versions of the same question in media scrums all over the…

January 19 03:11 PM
Detroit reportedly applied for disabled-player exception

January 19 03:10 PM
If Charlotte indeed moves its star guard, there’s going to be more people impacted than just Kemba

January 19 02:52 PM
The Heat’s Hassan Whiteside had his jersey retired Thursday by his former high school in New Jersey. He said it ‘meant a lot’ when coach Erik Spoelstra showed up.

