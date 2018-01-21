Trending stories: LeBron James, Clint Capela, Gregg Popovich and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Rockets’ Capela: ‘We’re better’ than Warriors – via espn.com
January 21 01:43 AM
Clint Capela did his part to add fuel to Houston’s rivalry with the Warriors, saying after Saturday’s 116-108 victory that the Rockets are confident they “have the weapons to beat them.”
The ‘Hot’ New ALS Challenge That Shaq, Charles Barkley and the Miami Heat are Getting in On – via people.com
January 20 07:17 PM
One family has stepped in to turn ALS research into a cure through the #ALSPepperChallenge
LeBron’s path to 30,000 points – via espn.com
January 20 12:56 PM
LeBron James needs just 25 points to become the seventh member of the NBA’s 30,000-point club. The King and the many witnesses to his 15-year journey tell us how he got there.
How Domantas Sabonis unleashed his fighting spirit to become a steal for the Pacers – via cbssports.com
January 20 12:25 PM
Oladipo may be getting most of the shine, but this second-year big man has been phenomenal in Indiana
Ginobili narrowly missed first career All-Star start – via expressnews.com
January 19 10:44 PM
Though Manu Ginobili outpolled every Western Conference guard but one, a change to the voting process denied him an All-Star start.
Five observations from the Warriors’ 116-108 loss in Houston… – via theathletic.com
January 21 02:39 AM
HOUSTON — Here are five observations from the Warriors’ 116-108 loss in Houston on Saturday night.
January 21 02:15 AM
JAN 20, 2018 – The Thunder smoked the Cavs, putting up some record numbers in the process. What was working for the Thunder on Saturday in Cleveland?
Thunder’s efficient offense breaks Cavs in 148-124 blowout – via newsok.com
January 20 07:49 PM
JAN 20, 2018 – On this matinee Saturday, the Thunder’s passing was infectious. It’s offense was uncontrollable. OKC was insatiable for points in a 148-124 blowout of the Cavaliers.
In an up and down month, Pop keeps his head – via expressnews.com
January 20 07:16 PM
Gregg Popovich swears the Spurs’ .500 January is not wearing on him. Why? “Basketball is not my life,” he said
Cavaliers reach wrong milestones in 148-124 blowout loss to Oklahoma City Thunder – via cleveland.com
January 20 06:05 PM
The Cavs tied a franchise record for most points allowed in a regulation game.
Thunder getting production from an unlikely place: The bench and only the bench – via normantranscript.com
January 19 04:13 PM
CLEVELAND — There’s a trust developing between a coach and point guard in Oklahoma City. And it has nothing to do with Russell Westbrook.
