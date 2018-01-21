USA Today Sports

Trending stories: LeBron James, Clint Capela, Gregg Popovich and more

Trending stories: LeBron James, Clint Capela, Gregg Popovich and more

Social Media

Trending stories: LeBron James, Clint Capela, Gregg Popovich and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

January 21 01:43 AM
Clint Capela did his part to add fuel to Houston’s rivalry with the Warriors, saying after Saturday’s 116-108 victory that the Rockets are confident they “have the weapons to beat them.”

Shares

January 20 07:17 PM
One family has stepped in to turn ALS research into a cure through the #ALSPepperChallenge

Shares

January 20 12:56 PM
LeBron James needs just 25 points to become the seventh member of the NBA’s 30,000-point club. The King and the many witnesses to his 15-year journey tell us how he got there.

Shares

January 20 12:25 PM
Oladipo may be getting most of the shine, but this second-year big man has been phenomenal in Indiana

Shares

January 19 10:44 PM
Though Manu Ginobili outpolled every Western Conference guard but one, a change to the voting process denied him an All-Star start.

Shares

January 21 02:39 AM
HOUSTON — Here are five observations from the Warriors’ 116-108 loss in Houston on Saturday night.

Shares

January 21 02:15 AM
JAN 20, 2018 – The Thunder smoked the Cavs, putting up some record numbers in the process. What was working for the Thunder on Saturday in Cleveland?

Shares

January 20 07:49 PM
JAN 20, 2018 – On this matinee Saturday, the Thunder’s passing was infectious. It’s offense was uncontrollable. OKC was insatiable for points in a 148-124 blowout of the Cavaliers.

Shares

January 20 07:16 PM
Gregg Popovich swears the Spurs’ .500 January is not wearing on him. Why? “Basketball is not my life,” he said

Shares

January 20 06:05 PM
The Cavs tied a franchise record for most points allowed in a regulation game.

Shares

January 19 04:13 PM
CLEVELAND — There’s a trust developing between a coach and point guard in Oklahoma City. And it has nothing to do with Russell Westbrook.

Shares

, Social Media

,

RELATED ARTICLES

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home