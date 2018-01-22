DeAndre Jordan makes sense for Blazers, but do they have the assets?

The Portland Trail Blazers are interested in trading for coveted Los Angeles Clippers big man DeAndre Jordan, according to a recent report.

The Trail Blazers are among the teams that have tried to engage the Clippers in trade talks for DeAndre Jordan, according to league sources — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 22, 2018

Neil Olshey, who is the general manager of the Blazers, was the assistant general manager for the Clippers when they selected Jordan in 2008. They have reportedly not made an offer to Los Angeles, but it makes sense that they would be interested.

Jordan is the fifth-most efficient player (1.20 points per possession) on pick-and-roll plays as the roll man among those with as many possessions. So far this season, the Blazers rank in the Bottom 10 (1.03 PPP) on this play type.

He also trails just Anthony Davis as the second-most efficient player in the NBA (1.43 PPP) when cutting to the basket. Portland has called this play more often than all but five teams in the league (7.7 percent frequency) this year. However, they are the least efficient (1.11 PPP) at cutters.

The Blazers rank last in points per game (10.8) when running a transition offense. Jordan currently ranks No. 4 overall (1.50 PPP) on this play type among those with as many opportunities. His value could not be more clear to the franchise.

According to Matt Moore, however, the team does not intend to trade either member of the backcourt tandem in Damian Lillard or CJ McCollum (via Action Network):

“There are zero indications that they plan to split up Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, despite it being the only real path to significant change or team-wide upgrades. It’s understandable, given the incredible talent of the two, but it’s also hard to see how any alternative set of deals would net anything more than a rearrangement of deck chairs.”

Jordan would be a fantastic addition to make a hypothetical Big Three in Portland with Lillard and McCollum.

But that leaves their biggest asset as Al Farouq-Aminu and upcoming free agents Jusuf Nurkic, Noah Vonleh and Shabazz Napier. Another player who may get included is rotation big man Ed Davis.

Nurkic is clearly the most attractive trade chip, but he may demand big money in the offseason. Aminu and Napier are somewhat valuable as well.

Portland can also offer $5.1 million in cash to a team in a trade. It is unclear if that would be enough to outbid other teams like the Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers, who are also reportedly interested in Jordan.

But it is no surprise that they have emerged as a potential suitor for the Clippers star.