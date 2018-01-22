Trending stories: Cavs' turmoil, Clint Capela and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Kanter trolls LeBron again, gets warning – via espn.com
January 21 03:49 PM
Enes Kanter said that a former teammate told him LeBron James will get his revenge after the Knicks’ big man again trolled James on Twitter.
Shares
Blatt before Turkish ASG: I hope we don’t give up as many points as Cleveland did last night (148) – via sportando.com
January 21 09:36 AM
Blatt trolled the Cavaliers
Shares
Heat’s Dion Waiters says he has surgery set for Monday – via miamiherald.com
January 21 09:48 PM
It’s been over a week since the Heat confirmed reports Waiters, 25, had elected to have surgery on his troublesome left ankle, which cost him the final 13 games of the 2016-17 regular season and sidelined him again on Dec. 22.
Shares
Russian movie about the 1972 Olympic final vs USA breaks Avatar’s record – via eurohoops.net
January 22 05:58 AM
Shares
The Cavaliers aren’t making lineup changes and Kyle Korver says Tyronn Lue has ‘a tough job’ – via cleveland.com
January 21 01:48 PM
Coach Tyronn Lue said he would not change the starting lineup or his player rotation after practice Sunday, a day after the team was blown out by the Oklahoma City Thunder, 148-124.
Shares
January 21 09:45 AM
The Houston Rockets clinched the season series against the Golden State Warriors. But the postseason hasn’t started yet, and the Warriors still lead the Rockets for home court.
Shares
Five observations from the Warriors’ 116-108 loss in Houston… – via theathletic.com
January 21 02:39 AM
HOUSTON — Here are five observations from the Warriors’ 116-108 loss in Houston on Saturday night.
Shares
Rockets’ Capela: ‘We’re better’ than Warriors – via espn.com
January 21 01:43 AM
Clint Capela did his part to add fuel to Houston’s rivalry with the Warriors, saying after Saturday’s 116-108 victory that the Rockets are confident they “have the weapons to beat them.”
Comments