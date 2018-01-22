USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Cavs' turmoil, Clint Capela and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

January 21 03:49 PM
Enes Kanter said that a former teammate told him LeBron James will get his revenge after the Knicks’ big man again trolled James on Twitter.

January 21 09:36 AM
Blatt trolled the Cavaliers

January 21 09:48 PM
It’s been over a week since the Heat confirmed reports Waiters, 25, had elected to have surgery on his troublesome left ankle, which cost him the final 13 games of the 2016-17 regular season and sidelined him again on Dec. 22.

January 22 05:58 AM

January 21 01:48 PM
Coach Tyronn Lue said he would not change the starting lineup or his player rotation after practice Sunday, a day after the team was blown out by the Oklahoma City Thunder, 148-124.

January 21 09:45 AM
The Houston Rockets clinched the season series against the Golden State Warriors. But the postseason hasn’t started yet, and the Warriors still lead the Rockets for home court.

January 21 02:39 AM
HOUSTON — Here are five observations from the Warriors’ 116-108 loss in Houston on Saturday night.

January 21 01:43 AM
Clint Capela did his part to add fuel to Houston’s rivalry with the Warriors, saying after Saturday’s 116-108 victory that the Rockets are confident they “have the weapons to beat them.”

