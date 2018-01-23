JJ Barea does not think John Wall is liked by his Wizards teammates

Dallas Mavericks veteran JJ Barea and Washington Wizards star guard John Wall exchanged shots at each other after their game on Monday.

John Wall called JJ Barea “just a little midget trying to get mad.” Barea responds by saying he finally has someone in the NBA he doesn’t like. “I don’t think his teammates like him, either.” — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) January 23, 2018

Wall delivered some ill-advised words at Barea after the Wizards’ embarrassing, 98-75, loss to the Mavericks.

Barea, 33, has played in the league for 11 seasons and he said that Wall is the first player that he has encountered whom he does not like. He added that he does not think Wall is liked by his own teammates, either.

Perhaps there is some credence to the comments from Barea, especially after the latest reports about the Wizards. Washington recently had a players-only meeting, but according to Wall it did not go well (via Washington Post):

“A couple guys took it the negative way and it hurt our team. Instead of taking it in a positive way like we did in the past and using it to build our team up, it kind of set us back a little bit.”

While tensions between the two might be better these days, Wall has said that he and his teammate Bradley Beal actually “have a tendency to dislike each other” despite sharing a backcourt.

Beal later clarified that Wall is basically like a brother to him, but it’s unclear if the team jells together as a cohesive unit. The comments from Barea may be uninformed, but people in the NBA certainly talk to each other and he may also have some insight here.

Barea has played alongside JaVale McGee, who was teammates with Wall from 2010 until 2012, as well as Ronny Turiaf, who played with Wall from 2011 until 2012.

DeAndre Liggins was very briefly on the Mavericks last season and he was on the same college basketball team as Wall.