NBA podcasts du jour: The ones you need to listen today

January 22 02:01 PM

On this edition of RT, we do just that … to the other half of the celebrity world. As a wife, mother, activist, actress & simply just one of the worlds most Influential women, Gabrielle keeps it 1000% real. During her book signing at Barnes & Noble: We’re Going to Need More Wine, Channing hosts an hr long chat as she opens up on anything & everything under the moon. From her motivation to writing her book, to that balance we always strive for in life …