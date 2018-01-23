NBA podcasts du jour: The ones you need to listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
Basketball Insiders Podcast: Mock All-Star Draft – via basketballinsiders.com
January 22 10:28 PM
Spencer Davies and Joel Brigham make their selections for NBA All-Star reserves, then go through a mock draft that runs through how the teams may ultimately look.
Stu Jackson on player-referee relations, the Clippers vs Rockets brawl, televising the All-Star Draft, and NBA age limits – via bleacherreport.com
January 22 08:46 PM
Stu Jackson, former Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations for the NBA and current Senior Associate Commissioner of the Big East, joins Howard to talk player-referee relations including the severity of the issue, possible solutions, and how to best effect change. Stu also weighs in on the NBA age limit, legalizing marijuana, televisi ……
January 22 08:12 PM
In this episode, Sam chats with Dan Feldman from over at NBC Sports about the various NBA news and trade rumors in the NBA. First, they chat about Jason Kidd getting fired in Milwaukee, where Milwaukee goes from here, and where Kidd goes from here. Then, they chat about the report that Kawhi Leonard is unhappy in San Antonio, a very strange situation that neither really understand how to make heads or tails of. Then, they chat trades …
East Teams in Strugglesville and All-Stars in Tinseltown | Heat Check (Ep. 195) – via theringer.com
January 22 07:25 PM
The Ringer’s Juliet Litman and John Gonzalez analyze the Cleveland Cavaliers’ continuing struggles (0:50), review Chris Paul’s recent exploits (7:27), and discuss Eastern Conference teams dealing with internal turmoil (16:32). Then, they debate the omissions from the All-Star starters (23:11) and preview this week’s most exciting games (32:10).
🚨🚨 JASON KIDD FIRED: Emergency Podcast 🚨🚨 – via bballbreakdown.com
January 22 05:29 PM
This afternoon, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the news that the Milwaukee Bucks fired Jason Kidd. Was this the right decision? What details on the court led to this team underachieving? Who should take over? All this and more. You In?
January 22 05:01 PM
LOCKED ON JAZZ – Jan 22nd – Trade Deadline – What is shopping? Kemba Walker talk and Weekend of hoops from Locked on Jazz
LOCKED ON JAZZ – Jan 22nd – Trade Deadline – What is shopping? Kemba Walker talk and Weekend of hoops from Locked on Jazz
January 22 04:59 PM
Utah Jazz radio voice and Jazz NBA Insider David Locke delivers to you a daily podcast on the Utah Jazz with the insight you can't get anywhere else.
Trade Deadline Look-Ahead: Atlantic and Northwest Divisions from Dunc’d On Basketball NBA Podcast – via realgm.com
January 22 04:57 PM
Trade Deadline Look-Ahead: Atlantic and Northwest Divisions from Dunc'd On Basketball NBA Podcast
A hardcore breakdown of 10 teams going into the trade deadline. The Atlantic Division, Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Toronto, and Brooklyn, and then the Northwest, in order, Portland, Oklahoma City, Denver, Utah and Minnesota.
With host Nate Duncan (@NateDuncanNBA) and Danny Leroux (@DannyLeroux).
NBA Rumors: Sam Amick on Kawhi Leonard Rift, Kemba Walker Trade Talks, Cavs’ Targets, Lakers’ Options, LeBron’s Future (Ep. 50) – via HoopsHype.com
January 22 04:15 PM
In this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by USA TODAY Sports NBA reporter Sam Amick. They discussed a wide variety of topics including the reported rift between Kawhi Leonard and the San Antonio Spurs, trade rumors involving Kemba Walker, DeAndre Jordan, Lou Williams, Jordan Clarkson, Evan Fournier, Tyreke Evans and George Hill among others, and what big-name free agents LeBron James, Paul George and DeMarcus Cousins will decide to do this summer …
We need to talk about the Spurs – via espn.com
January 22 03:03 PM
Ramona Shelburne, Michael C. Wright and Ohm Youngmisuk discuss reports of a fraying relationship between Kawhi Leonard and the Spurs (1:25), his injury (8:10), Tony Parker (21:55), potential life after Pop (27:50) and Cavs disarray (31:00).
Episode 66: Gabrielle Union – via uninterrupted.com
January 22 02:01 PM
On this edition of RT, we do just that … to the other half of the celebrity world. As a wife, mother, activist, actress & simply just one of the worlds most Influential women, Gabrielle keeps it 1000% real. During her book signing at Barnes & Noble: We’re Going to Need More Wine, Channing hosts an hr long chat as she opens up on anything & everything under the moon. From her motivation to writing her book, to that balance we always strive for in life …
Shaquille O’Neal talks Clipper-Rockets locker room fight, his own NBA fight history, Shareef’s McDonalds snub, and Shaq wants to be an Avenger – The Big Podcast with Shaq – Episode 139
January 22 02:00 PM
Shaquille O’Neal weighs in on the crazy Clipper-Rockets locker room fight, and shares some of his own NBA fight stories, including his attempt to confront Michael Olowokandi from the Clippers and using his police car to run license plates on every Ford Explorer until he found him! Shaq also thinks that David Fizdale will be the next Lakers coach, he does not believe that Paul Pierce is being petty …
