NBA rumors podcast: Sam Amick on Kawhi Leonard's rift with Spurs, players most likely to be traded, LeBron James' future and more

The NBA’s Feb. 8th trade deadline is rapidly approaching, so there was plenty to talk about in this week’s NBA Rumor Roundup episode of The HoopsHype Podcast. In this episode, Alex Kennedy is joined by USA TODAY’s Sam Amick to break down the latest news and rumors circulating around the league. Here’s what Kennedy and Amick discussed…

2:05: Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Kawhi Leonard and his camp are “distant” and “disconnected” from the Spurs organization. Sam shares what he has heard about this situation and what it means for both parties moving forward.

5:50: Leonard has one guaranteed year remaining on his contract after this season and then he can opt out. Given this reported rift and his contract situation, is there any chance that the Spurs consider trading Kawhi?

7:25: Could the Spurs be a legitimate suitor for LeBron James this summer?

9:45: The Cavaliers have been aggressive, being linked to players like DeAndre Jordan, Lou Williams and George Hill among others. Sam discusses what he’s hearing about the Cavs’ options and current approach, and predicts what they’ll do prior to the deadline.

12:15: Sam recently interviewed Lou Williams about his monster season and future. Because Williams is playing the best basketball of his career, on a great contract and on a Clippers team that’s going younger, Sam believes Lou will be traded.

14:40: Sam shares his thoughts on whether Paul George and DeMarcus Cousins will be traded prior to the deadline, and explains why DeAndre Jordan could make sense for Cleveland.

15:20: Sam says that while the Bucks have been linked to a number of notable players, they aren’t making any of their core pieces available in trade discussions so most of their conversations haven’t gotten very far.

17:20: Sam addresses the rumors that the Hornets are shopping Kemba Walker, and discusses some destinations that could make sense for the veteran point guard (such as Detroit and New York).

20:55: Marc Stein recently wrote about the possibility that the Blazers would trade either Damian Lillard or CJ McCollum – if not now, then maybe over the offseason. Sam and I discuss the likelihood of a trade and where Portland currently stands.

26:30: Sam breaks down what the Kings may do before the deadline, with George Hill, Zach Randolph and Kosta Koufos among the players who are potentially available.

28:25: Tony Jones of The Salt Lake Tribune reported that the Jazz are increasing their efforts to trade Rodney Hood and that a deal involving Hood will likely happen prior to the deadline. Sam confirmed this and said he’s also hearing that Derrick Favors and Ricky Rubio could be had for the right price as well. We discuss what Utah will do in the next few weeks.

30:45: What are the Lakers looking to do at the deadline? Jordan Clarkson, Julius Randle and Larry Nance, Jr. have been mentioned as possible players on the move. Sam breaks down LA’s thinking as the deadline approaches.

33:48: Evan Fournier seems to fit the mold of a player who could be on the move. Sam discusses Fournier’s future and what the Magic may do at the deadline.

36:10: Who are some players that could very well be available, but aren’t being talked about enough as the deadline approaches?

37:15: How Tyreke Evans‘ terrific season and bargain contract make him an interesting player to watch since he could help a playoff team that’s a buyer.

40:20: Sam analyzes the 2018 free agency class. First off, does LeBron James leave the Cavaliers and, if so, which teams are the most likely suitors?

46:40: The rumor that LeBron was touring schools in Los Angeles may have been a big misunderstanding. A source told Sam that LeBron was shooting a commercial nearby and only went to the school because he wanted to put up shots during a break in the commercial shoot and that was the closest gym. Then, people saw he was there and everybody jumped to conclusions.

49:50: Will Paul George and DeMarcus Cousins stay with their respective teams this summer or will they sign elsewhere?

