Trending stories: MJ on Kemba Walker trade, Jason Kidd, Carmelo Anthony and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Heat wraps up road trip with some regret. But ‘there’s a lot of good things going on’ – via miamiherald.com
January 22 11:56 PM
Though the Heat fell to 27-20, Miami maintained a one-game lead over Washington for fourth place in the Eastern Conference after the Wizards’ blowout loss in Dallas Monday night.
OBSERVER EXCLUSIVE: Hornets’ Michael Jordan on Kemba Walker trade reports, team’s struggles – via charlotteobserver.com
January 23 12:32 AM
Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan addresses trade reports about point guard Kemba Walker and his team’s 19-26 start.
Bulls’ Nikola Mirotic says he’s better prepared for the ‘storm’ coming his way – via chicago.suntimes.com
January 23 12:04 AM
The double-overtime loss to New Orleans wasn’t all bad for Mirotic, as he had the chance to catch up with “the best teammate” he’s ever had.
What are the keys to being an elite shot-blocker? The NBA’s best rim protectors share their secrets – via hoopshype.com
January 22 05:40 PM
HoopsHype talked to Rudy Gobert, Hassan Whiteside, Myles Turner, Kristaps Porzingis, Draymond Green and Kevin Durant about what it takes to be an elite shot-blocker.
Jason Kidd says Giannis Antetokounmpo offered to save his job minutes before firing – via nba.nbcsports.com
January 22 08:00 PM
Antetokounmpo offered to call the owners, but Kidd said no.
Fear of the film room is keeping Carmelo Anthony motivated on the glass – via normantranscript.com
January 22 08:24 PM
OKLAHOMA CITY — The last thing Carmelo Anthony wants is to be embarrassed during a team film session. It’s why Anthony says he’s pulled down at least nine rebounds during
Kevin Durant on which All-Star captain he’d rather play for – via mercurynews.com
January 22 06:24 PM
Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter. OAKLAND – Golden State’s Steph Curry and Cleveland’s LeBron James are team captains for this year̵…
Steve Kerr wants to hit “a reset button” after Warriors’ turnovers – via mercurynews.com
January 22 05:35 PM
Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter. It’s not time to sound the alarm. But it’s time to sound an alarm. Even though the Warriors have the best re…
Kevin Durant responds to center Rockets center Clint Capela – via mercurynews.com
January 22 05:27 PM
Following the Warriors 124-114 loss to the Houston Rockets Saturday night, Rockets center Clint Capela proclaimed that the Rockets were a “better” team than the defending champion Warri…
Bucks Relieve Jason Kidd Of Head Coaching Duties – via nba.com
January 22 04:30 PM
The Milwaukee Bucks today relieved Jason Kidd from his head coaching duties.
Watch: Boston Celtics’ Gordon Hayward is shooting threes again – via celticswire.usatoday.com
January 22 08:09 AM
As New England was celebrating another Super Bowl trip for the Patriots, Boston Celtics star Gordon Hayward was in the gym shooting threes.
Chris Vernon Show – via nba.com
November 20 04:35 PM
Watch & listen to the Chris Vernon Show on Grizzlies.com.
NBA Awards Watch: B/R Staff Picks at the Midseason Mark – via bleacherreport.com
January 22 11:58 AM
The NBA season has reached its midway point, and while recent discussions have spotlighted referees , fights and, of course, LaVar Ball , there have been plenty of award-worthy …
